Debangshu Choudhary joins Wohler Technologies with responsibilities for SAARC

Wohler Technologies, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 00:45 ET

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies has announced the appointment of Debangshu Choudhary as the regional sales manager for the SAARC region.

Based in India, Mr. Choudhary is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of rich and varied experience in the broadcast and media technology domain. His comprehensive background extends across visual computing, broadcast, cable, and telecom segments, where he excelled in various roles, including sales and marketing, management, and integrated solutions.

Alongside his depth and breadth of industry knowledge, Debangshu's committed and proactive approach to customers will be an asset to further develop Wohler's business in the South Asia region.

"Debangshu's appointment complements Wohler Technologies' strategic growth and presence in the global media and entertainment sector and we look forward to the positive impact he will achieve for us in the marketplace," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of Sales & Marketing.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.
Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product. Together, Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in IP and baseband formats.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture, and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

