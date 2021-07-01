Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Continues Youth Initiatives to Help Raise Awareness and Educate Younger Generations About the Deadly Disease

PLANTATION, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) announces the continuation of its youth initiatives in 2021. The organization looks forward to working with student-led high school and college School Clubs dedicated to raising awareness about stomach cancer, fundraising for DDF's mission, and volunteering for the organization. In addition, the organization will host its annual Scholarship Essay Contest in the Fall of 2021. The contest consists of cash prizes for winners, and it is open to grade-school students across the United States. The organization hopes that these initiatives and others will help educate and raise awareness about stomach cancer for the next generation.

DDF's School Clubs are a nationwide opportunity for youth to establish chapters at their local high schools or colleges. Each chapter is recommended to operate according to the Guide to Starting a Debbie's Dream School Club manual, located on the organization's website. Students are encouraged to volunteer their time and creativity through the club to help raise awareness through activities ranging from visiting patients in hospitals to creating handmade "get well soon" cards for patients or hosting fundraising events. DDF's Nova Southeastern School Club hosted the Debbie's Dream Virtual 5K Challenge from April 17 through May 7, 2021, raising funds for stomach cancer. The foundation looks forward to more efforts such as this from its youth-run chapters to help achieve the dream of finding a cure.

"When our late Founder Debbie started this organization, she made sure to include activities for our youth because she had three young children at the time of her diagnosis," said DDF's Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "Debbie recognized the importance of giving children the opportunity to contribute their time and energy towards a cause that will ultimately help others. Not only does it become an educational experience for them, but it's also empowering and can inspire them to be future leaders or doctors who can help find a cure one day."

Continuing to raise awareness, DDF will launch its Scholarship Essay Contest later this year for students ages 5 to 18. The contest consists of three categories: elementary, middle, and high school, and includes essay prompts that inspire students to explore various topics surrounding stomach cancer. A winner will be selected from each category to receive a cash prize. The organization will begin collecting submissions beginning in September.

For more information about DDF's youth initiatives and ways to get involved, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/Youth.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to stomach cancer patients' plight and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, almost a decade later, at 50. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

