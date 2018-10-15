Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts Its 5th Annual Fayetteville, NC Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host the 5th Annual Fayetteville, North Carolina Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner on Nov 3, 2018 at the Gates Four Golf & Country Club. The tournament, which will begin at 12:30 p.m. following registration and lunch, is part of DDF's campaign to raise awareness and funds for stomach cancer research. Participants can enter various competitions including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place team score, Closest to the Pin, the Longest Drive, Hole in One, as well as a raffle drawing featuring vacations and more. A silent auction for sports memorabilia and travel experiences will take place, followed by an awards ceremony and dinner.

The Reid Family (l to r): Chloe, Justin, Susan, Keith and Robert Reid DDF North Carolina East Chapter Co-Founder Christy Leonard, Keith Reid, Pastor Jeffrey Sholar, and DDF North Carolina East Chapter Co-Founder Tony Leonard at the 4th Annual Fayetteville, North Carolina Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner in 2017

DDF North Carolina East Chapter Co-Founders Christy and Tony Leonard lead this year's tournament along with their committee. Tony, a husband and father of five, is a stomach cancer survivor of more than six years. Tony was initially diagnosed as stage III but he suffered a relapse in March of 2017 and has been battling an aggressive stage IV stomach cancer since.

"In spite of my health struggles, I've enjoyed putting this event together for the past five years," said Event Co-Chair Tony Leonard. "We always host the event around my birthday so I consider it not only a way to raise funds and awareness about the disease, but it's also a celebration of life. I'm still here, and I'm dreaming big for a cure."

Event sponsors include Title Sponsor Lee Hyundai; Platinum Sponsor Merck; Gold Sponsor NCI; and Silver Sponsor DreamSleep. This year the Susan Haines Reid Scholarship Fund in partnership with DFF will have its inaugural scholarship presented to North Carolina A&T State University Freshman Justin Hagan. The scholarship was created in memory of Susan Reid, wife, mother of three, and stomach cancer advocate who passed away of stomach cancer in 2015.

"I can't thank my wonderful kids and Debbie's Dream Foundation enough for setting up this scholarship fund," said Keith Reid, husband of the late Susan Reid. "Susan was a big believer in education and helping others. The scholarship is a great way to continue her legacy. She would be so proud."

The cost for an individual player is $80 and $320 for a foursome, which includes VIP reception, lunch and dinner. Tournament registration opens at 11 a.m. and includes green fees, range balls, and cart rentals. Non-golfers can also purchase dinner separately for $25. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or for more information, please contact Events@DebbiesDream.org or call (954) 475-1200.

