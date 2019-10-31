Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts Its 6th Annual Fayetteville, NC Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host the 6th Annual Fayetteville, North Carolina Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner on Nov 2, 2019, at Gates Four Golf & Country Club. The tournament, which will begin at 12:30 p.m., following registration and lunch, is part of DDF's campaign to raise awareness and funds for the 2020 Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill. DDF has been instrumental in making sure that stomach cancer receives the maximum level of funding by being included as part of the Department of Defense Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program (PRCRP). The event will feature various competitions, including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place team score, Closest to the Pin, the Longest Drive, and Hole in One. In addition, a raffle drawing will take place, followed by an awards ceremony and dinner.

DDF North Carolina East Chapter Co-Founder Christy Leonard, Biz Ortiz, Kermit Pruitt, late DDF North Carolina East Chapter Co-Founder Tony Leonard, John Pruitt, and Logan Patrick at the 5th Annual Fayetteville, North Carolina Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner in 2018.

Christy Leonard, North Carolina East Chapter Co-Founder and DDF Board member, will lead this event for the 6th year in a row. It will be the first year that she will chair the event alone following the death of her late husband, chapter co-founder, and longtime stomach cancer warrior, Tony Leonard. He was a husband and father of five who battled stomach cancer for over six years, and he became a strong voice for those who are affected by the disease. Initially diagnosed with stage III stomach cancer in 2012, Tony suffered a relapse in March of 2017, and in the final stages, he fought an aggressive stage IV stomach cancer.

"Tony wanted to leave a legacy where people benefited from his suffering," said Christy Leonard. "It's my job to continue his love for life, family, and service. Tony inspired so many, including me. He definitely left a mark."

Event sponsors include Silver Sponsor Stupid Strong; Bronze Sponsors Cobb Tilghman Group of Merrill Lynch, District Attorney Billy West, Jason Ross In Memory of Scarlet Baker, Joe and Angie Erschens, Moore Appliance Service, and Ronald Prater of State Farm; Friend of Tony Sponsors Dana Henson and LIDOCREAM; Friend of DDF Sponsor Lewis, Deese, Nance, and Ditmore, LLP; and In-kind Sponsors Custom Creations, Dale's Florist, Healy Wholesale, New Deli, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Registration for an individual player is $90 and $360 for a foursome, which includes VIP reception, lunch, and dinner. Registration opens at 11 a.m. and includes green fees, range balls, and cart rentals. Non-golfers can also purchase dinner separately for $25, which includes an open bar, a live DJ, and a silent auction. For more information, please contact Events@DebbiesDream.org or call (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

