Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Launches New COVID-19 Resources and Support Program

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) announces its new COVID-19 Resources and Support Program in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The primary goal of the program is to support, educate, and protect the already vulnerable stomach cancer community during these uncertain times. The new initiative will help stomach cancer patients and families by providing critical information and resources on topics related to COVID-19 updates and prevention, a meal delivery service, telehealth, and a mental health component. Through the program, the Foundation aims to help patients cope with fears and anxiety from the uncertainties of the pandemic.

DDF's new program will feature COVID-19 educational webinars, where doctors will provide updates and tips on preventing the coronavirus. In addition, DDF will send patients and families COVID-19 kits, which will include free face masks, hand sanitizers, and informational brochures and pamphlets on coronavirus testing, hand washing, food safety, and more. The program will also feature a meal delivery service to help minimize patient exposure to the virus while they receive treatment. Additionally, it will cover mental health-related topics through a series of mindfulness videos to provide holistic techniques for stomach cancer patients and caregivers. These measures aim to help resolve the needs of patients as they navigate their diagnosis and the potential threat that the virus poses.

"The stomach cancer journey is already extremely difficult for patients and their families, but the pandemic has compounded these difficulties," said Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "We are excited to launch the new COVID-19 program because it will directly address those areas that have made the stomach cancer community even more vulnerable, and hopefully make the journey easier and more manageable for them."

Telehealth is the distribution of health-related services and information via technology. It has become a part of the new norm in treating the immune-compromised population in the United States during the pandemic. Through the COVID-19 Program, DDF will host a webinar presentation with a medical oncologist who will explain how telehealth works. The presentation will also provide tips on what patients can do to feel more comfortable with the process of being seen virtually by a physician.

DDF's new program is made possible by a $100,000 sponsorship from industry partner Merck & Co. The additional funds will allow the COVID-19 initiative to serve as an extension of DDF's Patient Resource Educational Program (PREP). Through PREP, DDF currently provides free education and support for patients, caregivers, and families through Monthly Stomach Cancer Support Groups, a mentorship matching program, and informative webinars and symposia throughout the year.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

