Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Raises More Than $22,000 at the 5th Annual DREAM BIG Oceanside Jazz Bruncheon

FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) hosted the 5th Annual DREAM BIG Oceanside Jazz Bruncheon on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida. With approximately 122 guests in attendance, the event raised more than $22,200 to help fund stomach cancer research and provide resources and support to patients, families, and caregivers worldwide.

DDF Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman with Board of Directors Cynthia Peterson (event co-chair), Marsha Levy (event co-chair), and Tami Shatanof (event co-chair) at the 5th Annual DREAM BIG Oceanside Jazz Bruncheon New Jersey South Chapter Leader and DDF Board member Melani Vincelli gave the fundraising appeal at the 5th Annual DREAM BIG Oceanside Jazz Bruncheon

The afternoon featured a silent auction and cocktail hour hosted by In-Kind Sponsor Tito's Handmade Vodka, a buffet spread of delicious breakfast, lunch, and dessert items, and a beautiful ocean view. Guests also enjoyed live saxophone sounds and smooth jazz music to create a relaxing and melodic atmosphere. The event was held in honor of DDF's late Founder, Debbie Zelman, and other stomach cancer advocates who passed away this year including, DDF North Carolina East Chapter co-founder Tony Leonard, California Monterey Chapter co-founder Branny Carrasco, and South Carolina Chapter co-founder James McBrayer.

Fellow stomach cancer survivor, advocate, and New Jersey South Chapter leader and Board member Melani Vincelli traveled from New Jersey to give the Bruncheon fundraising appeal.

"This year has been extremely difficult as we've lost a great number of patient advocates who meant so much to our mission," said Andrea Eidelman, DDF Chief Executive Officer. "We are so grateful to Melani for continuing to be such a strong voice for those still affected by this disease, and we are grateful to have her represent them as she gave the plea for this event."

DDF Board Vice President Cynthia Peterson and Board members Marsha Levy and Tami Shatanof co-chaired this year's event for the first time. "It's been an absolute pleasure working with my co-chairs, our committee, and the DDF staff to continue this tradition," said Cynthia Peterson. "We appreciate everyone who supported this event and helped us in continuing towards Debbie's dream."

This year's sponsors included Gold Sponsor Genentech; Silver Sponsor Cleveland Clinic Florida; Bronze Sponsor Marsha and Alan Levy; and Friend of DDF Sponsors Bienenfeld, Lasek and Starr, Cynthia Peterson, Diana Rahaghi, Julie and Jeff Cornfeld, Lash & Goldberg, LLP, Miami Cancer Institute of Baptist Health South Florida, and Robin Moselle. For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org or call (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

