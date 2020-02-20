Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Will Highlight Advocacy Milestones at the 11th Annual Dream Makers Gala

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host its 11th annual Dream Makers Gala on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will celebrate DDF's accomplishments throughout the years as a result of its advocacy efforts, recognize those who are doing great things in the community, and honor DDF's mission of directly funding stomach cancer research.

DDF Board President Michael Ehren, DDF Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman, New York Times bestselling author and 2019 Excellence in Communication award recipient Brad Meltzer, and WPLG Local 10 reporter and Gala MC Louis Aguirre at the 10th Annual Dream Makers Gala in 2019.

Guests will enjoy a beautiful Rio Carnival themed evening, a cocktail hour, a terrific silent auction followed by a delicious dinner, an awards presentation, a live auction, and live music with lots of dancing. This year's MC will be Emmy Award-winning journalist Louis Aguirre of WPLG Local 10 News, and celebrity host Dale McLean will lead the live auction and entertainment.

Katie Ingram, Chief Operating Officer at Team Select Home Care, is excited to chair the Gala for the first time along with her wonderful committee members.

"I am so honored to be part of Debbie's Dream Foundation and our 2020 Gala Committee," said Gala Chair Katie Ingram. "We have such a beautiful and fun event planned where we will celebrate and raise awareness and funding in support of DDF's mission and year-round work to help those affected by stomach cancer. On behalf of our dedicated and amazing committee, we look forward to seeing everyone on April 18th."

This year's Gala award recipients include Envision Physician Services and Tito's Handmade Vodka for the Royal Poinciana Community Leadership Award; Lauren Mandel for the Dream Makers Humanitarian Award; Dr. Michael Cusnir of Mount Sinai Medical Center for the Tree of Life Medical Award; Louis Aguirre of WPLG-Local 10 News for the Excellence in Communications Award; and Rachel Guttman of University of Florida for the Young Philanthropist Award. DDF will also award research grants to help support efforts towards finding a cure for stomach cancer. To date, the organization has awarded $1 million in stomach cancer research funding.

Tickets for the Gala are available for $200 each or $1,900 for a table of ten (10) guests. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and program book ads/tributes and donated auction items will be appreciated. For more information, to purchase tickets, become a sponsor, place an ad/tribute, or donate an auction item, please contact us at Events@DebbiesDream.org or (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017 at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

