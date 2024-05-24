Debbie's Dream Foundation Partners with KIBOUNOKAI to Empower the Japanese Community in Stomach Cancer Awareness and Education

International collaboration aims to enhance education, support, and early detection efforts.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is thrilled to announce a new international partnership with KIBOUNOKAI, a renowned non-profit organization based in Tokyo, Japan. The collaboration, formalized on May 1, 2024, marks a significant step in DDF's mission to raise awareness globally, advance research, and provide education and support for stomach cancer patients, families, and caregivers.

The partnership will leverage the strengths of both organizations to disseminate critical information about stomach cancer, promote early detection, and support patients through comprehensive educational initiatives. Hiromi Todoroki, Chairwoman of KIBOUNOKAI and Director of the Japan Federation of Cancer Patient Groups, will be pivotal in driving these efforts.

Hiromi co-founded KIBOUNOKAI following her personal experience with her husband, Tetsuya Todoroki, who was diagnosed with stage IV gastric cancer. Despite regular cancer screenings, Tetsuya's cancer was not detected until it had reached an advanced stage. Through her journey, Hiromi learned the importance of discerning accurate, evidence-based information and the critical need for effective patient advocacy. Inspired by her husband's legacy, she has dedicated herself to empowering others in the fight against stomach cancer.

"KIBOUNOKAI, which means 'Team of Hope,' embodies the spirit of unity and perseverance in the face of cancer," said Hiromi Todoroki. "Our partnership with Debbie's Dream Foundation will enhance our efforts to educate and support the Japanese community, providing them with the resources and knowledge necessary to navigate their cancer journey."

DDF's CEO, Andrea Eidelman, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to join forces with KIBOUNOKAI. Together, we will work towards our shared goal of curing stomach cancer by raising awareness and providing patients and their caregivers with cutting-edge resources and support services."

This collaboration will also include sharing educational materials, joint advocacy initiatives, and participation in public lectures and symposia. By combining efforts, DDF and KIBOUNOKAI aim to create a robust network of support and information for stomach cancer patients across Asia.

DDF is grateful for the support of its sponsors, Amgen, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, and Taiho Oncology, whose contributions have been instrumental in facilitating this partnership.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org .

