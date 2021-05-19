Debbie's Dream Foundation Raises Nearly $23,000 for Stomach Cancer at the 1st Collaborative Golf Tournament in Partnership Broward County Medical Association

PLANTATION, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) co-hosted the 1st Collaborative Golf Tournament in partnership with Broward County Medical Association (BCMA) on Friday, April 23, 2021. The event was held at the Jacaranda Country Club in Plantation, Florida, and was the first in-person event that DDF has held since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic in March 2020. Nearly $23,000 was raised during the event to support DDF's mission to fundraise and advocate for stomach cancer research and provide education and support to stomach cancer patients and families worldwide.

Event Co-Chair and President of BCMA Dr. Abram Berens, DDF's CEO Andrea Eidelman, and DDF Board Member and event Co-Chair Jonathan Perrillo at the 1st Collaborative Golf Tournament in partnership with Broward County Medical Associations hosted on April 23, 2021.

Participants of the event enjoyed various competitions, a raffle drawing, lunch provided by Chick-fil-A, followed by an awards ceremony and dinner.

DDF Board Member Jonathan Perrillo led this event as Co-Chair and has previously served as Founding Chair of DDF's signature annual Dream Fore A Cure Golf Tournament for four consecutive events. Dr. Abram Berens, President of BCMA, also served as Co-Chair and helped to host a successful event along with their wonderful committee.

"With joint efforts of the DDF staff, BCMA, and the committee, we were able to overcome challenges from the pandemic and raise funds for a great cause," said event Co-Chair Jonathan Perrillo. "This year was successful, but I don't doubt that next year will be the best golf tournament yet!"'

DDF is proud to have partnered with BCMA to bring this event back to the South Florida community following an uncertain year of navigating the global pandemic.

"We are extremely fortunate to have joined forces with BCMA to host a fun and successful fundraising event for stomach cancer," said DDF's Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "Special thanks to our amazing co-chairs, our wonderful sponsors, the DDF staff, dedicated volunteers, and participants whose dedication has allowed us to continue to make an impact for stomach cancer research funding, particularly following all the challenges we faced due to COVID."

Tournament sponsors include Silver Sponsors Florida Lemark and ProAssurance; Bronze Sponsors Acevedo Consulting Inc., HITT, Lash & Goldberg, LLP, Lockton, MedPro, and PROFI Construction and Maintenance; Friend of DDF and BCMA Sponsor Stupid Strong; Hole Lotta Fun Sponsors Carlson Solutions and Mercer; and In-Kind Sponsors Chick-fil-A, PGA Tour Superstore, and Tito's Handmade Vodka. For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She achieved all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, comprised of world-renowned physicians, and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and make her dream come true. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Broward County Medical Association

The Broward County Medical Association (BCMA) unites 1,700 allopathic and osteopathic physicians, of all specialties, as well as Physician Assistants, toward the fulfillment of a common goal:

To secure access to health care of the highest quality for the residents of Broward County .

. To maintain the integrity of medical practice and care delivery for the citizens of Broward .

. To advocate for the interests of the patients of Broward County , and for the interests of practicing physicians in caring for their patients.

To learn more about BCMA, visit www.bcma.com.

