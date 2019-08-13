Debbie's Dream Foundation to Host FREE Stomach Cancer Education Symposium and Live Webcast at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host a FREE Stomach Cancer Education Symposium and Live Webcast at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts. The Symposium, designed for patients, families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, and will be broadcast via live webcast.

The event will feature complimentary breakfast, lunch, and parking, and will be led by DDF's Scientific and Medical Advisory Board members and co-chairs Adam Bass, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Peter Enzinger, MD, Director of the Center for Esophageal and Gastric Cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Breakfast is set to begin at 8:30 a.m., and the program will start at 9:00 a.m. Guests will hear from multiple leaders and experts in the field of gastric cancer, and for the first time, esophageal cancer, as they discuss topics such as early detection, radiation oncology, surgical methods and considerations, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, genomic testing, nutrition, and more. Participants will be provided with handouts that include a welcome letter, speaker information, how to get involved with DDF, and resources support available through DDF. Attendees in person and on the live webcast must register online to participate at http://bit.ly/Dana-FarberDDF.

"We are proud to bring our tradition of educating the public on important topics related to stomach cancer to the city of Boston," said DDF's Executive Director Andrea Eidelman, Esq. "Thank you to our collaborative partners at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as well as to our sponsors. With their support, we can continue to help make a difference in the landscape of stomach cancer by providing critical information to those who need it most."

The Symposium is sponsored by National Platinum Sponsors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Daiichi Sankyo; National Gold Sponsor Lilly Oncology; National Silver Sponsors Astellas Pharma and Merck; and National Supporting Sponsor Taiho Oncology. This event, along with previous lectures and webinars, will be available on the Debbie's Dream Foundation website at http://www.debbiesdream.org/portal/lecture-library .

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

