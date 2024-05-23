Debevoise & Plimpton Releases Its Spring 2024 Private Equity Report

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today the release of its Spring 2024 Private Equity Report.

Climate related disclosure rules in both the United States and the EU, as well as greater scrutiny of foreign investment, has further complicated the regulatory environment for private equity sponsors and LPs. In addition to these issues, the Spring 2024 Private Equity Report explores important considerations in transaction agreements and due diligence, as well as reasons for optimism in growth equity activity.

Highlights from the Report include:

  • Uptick in Growth Equity Activity Helps Signal a Thaw. Private equity and venture firms are seeing green shoots in growth-stage companies that have survived the tech downturn and macro headwinds, with investment activity and fundraising in the space both picking up as a result.
  • Putting AI into the Due Diligence Equation.  The accelerating growth of artificial intelligence in business opens up a wide avenue for opportunity and risk—and a new set of due diligence considerations for sponsors, including IP protection and litigation, licensing, data privacy, cybersecurity and the allocation of risk with third parties.
  • Management Equity Issues in Continuation Funds. Continuation funds have become an increasingly popular exit strategy, but they also raise potentially challenging questions issues regarding how management equity and incentives should be treated in the transaction.

The full Report is available here.

Debevoise is a trusted partner and legal advisor to a majority of the world's largest private equity firms, and has been a market leader in the Private Equity industry for over 40 years. The firm's Private Equity Group brings together the diverse skills and capabilities of more than 500 lawyers around the world from a multitude of practice areas, working together to advise our clients across the entire private equity life cycle.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. We deliver effective solutions to our clients' most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgment and a distinctively collaborative approach.

