Debevoise Announces New Leadership Structure Across Global Finance Practice and Addition of Leveraged Finance Partner Mayer Steinman

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP today announced a new leadership framework across its global finance platform, appointing partners to lead its Leveraged and Corporate Finance, Fund Finance and Structured Finance practices. The enhanced structure reflects the firm's continued focus on serving private equity sponsors and managers, corporates and lenders with distinct capabilities across the full spectrum of global finance.

Ryan Rafferty and Scott Selinger have been appointed Co-Chairs of the Leveraged and Corporate Finance practice. Thomas Smith and Ramya Tiller have been appointed Co-Chairs of the Fund Finance practice. Pierre Maugüé has been appointed Chair of the Structured Finance practice. The firm also announced that Mayer Steinman has joined as a partner in the Leveraged and Corporate Finance practice.

Presiding Partner Peter Furci said, "Clients are turning to us for distinct capabilities and global coverage across leveraged finance and fund and structured finance. We have organized our platform to match that demand. These appointments recognize the leaders who have built strong, differentiated practices and position us for continued growth."

The firm's Leveraged and Corporate Finance practice advises sponsors and corporate borrowers on acquisition financings, syndicated loans, direct lending transactions and high yield offerings. The appointment of Mr. Rafferty and Mr. Selinger as Co-Chairs, including Mr. Selinger's leadership of Liability Management and Special Situations, reflects the firm's focus on providing integrated capital solutions to clients pursuing new investments, executing major financing initiatives and addressing complex liability management and distressed situations.

The appointments of Mr. Maugüé, Mr. Smith and Ms. Tiller reflect the firm's continued investment in its global fund finance and structured finance platforms. As demand for fund and structured finance grows, Debevoise advises asset managers on financing solutions across the capital structure, including at the manager, fund and asset level. Mr. Maugüé, a pioneer who has been active in the collateralized fund obligations market since 2019, will focus on advising clients on complex financing solutions that provide liquidity and capital solutions for sponsors and investors. Mr. Smith and Ms. Tiller lead the fund finance practice across the firm's global platform.

Deputy Presiding Partner Nicole Mesard said, "These appointments reflect the global reach and breadth of our finance practice. Each of these individual practices operates in a distinct market with its own clients and products. At the same time, our sponsors and asset managers often need coordinated advice across the capital structure. This structure gives each team focused leadership while maintaining close coordination across the capital structure."

Mr. Steinman joins the Leveraged and Corporate Finance practice with significant experience advising private equity sponsors, corporate borrowers and financial institutions on U.S. and cross-border acquisition and other leveraged financing transactions, including second-lien and asset-based financings, debt restructurings and liability management transactions.

Matthew Kaplan, Chair of the Corporate Department, said, "Mayer is a strong addition to our finance bench. His experience across acquisition and other leveraged financings strengthens a practice that plays a critical role in our corporate, private equity and asset management work."

Mr. Steinman said, "Debevoise has a well-established global finance platform and a leading private capital client base. I look forward to working with my colleagues to advise sponsors, borrowers and lenders on complex financing transactions."

Prior to joining Debevoise, Mr. Steinman worked in the New York office of another international law firm. He received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law in 2009 and his B.A. in accounting from Yeshiva University in 2005.

