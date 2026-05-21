Debevoise Names Sixteen New Partners

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Megan Arrogante, Fatema Al-Arayedh, Tom Berry, Konstantin Bureiko, Jake Grandison, Anne-Mette Heemsoth, Samuel Krawiecz, Matthew Parelman, Felix Paterson, Anne-Lise Quach, Aseel Rabie, Sergio Torres, Dominique Trudelle, Wendy Widman, Chen Xu and Guang Yang will become partners of the firm, effective July 1.

Fatema Al-Arayedh is based in the London office and a member of the firm's Investment Management Group. Her practice focuses on advising private fund sponsors on fund formation and operation as well as a broad range of private fund transactions, including co-investments, fund restructurings, upper tier arrangements and GP staking transactions. She also advises on hybrid capital structures at the intersection of fund formation and fund finance, including rated feeders, collateralized fund obligations and preferred equity arrangements. Ms. Al-Arayedh received her J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2012, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and her B.A. with honors from Yale University in 2007. Ms. Al-Arayedh is admitted to practice in New York.

Megan Arrogante is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's Financial Institutions and Insurance Groups. Her practice focuses on complex corporate and transactional matters for clients in the insurance industry, including mergers, acquisitions, reinsurance transactions and regulatory and corporate governance matters. Prior to entering private practice, Ms. Arrogante worked for several years as an in-house attorney at TruStage (formerly CUNA Mutual Group). Ms. Arrogante received her J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2010 and her B.A. summa cum laude from DePaul University in 2007. Ms. Arrogante is admitted to practice in New York and Wisconsin.

Tom Berry is based in the London office and a member of the firm's Investment Management and Private Fund Transactions Groups. His practice focuses on advising fund sponsors on the formation, raising and operation of their investment funds, as well as on investments in GPs and secondary transactions. Mr. Berry received his L.P.C. from BPP Law School in 2007, his GDL from BPP Law School in 2006, and his B.A. from St Hugh's College, Oxford, in 2005.

Konstantin Bureiko is based in the London office and a member of the White Collar & Regulatory Defense Group. He leads the firm's European sanctions advisory practice, advising clients on EU and UK trade and financial sanctions issues, and also advises clients on white collar defense and investigations. Mr. Bureiko received his L.P.C. from BPP Law School in 2011 and his B.A. from the University of Cambridge in 2009.

Jake Grandison is based in the London office and a member of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Fund Transactions Groups. His practice focuses on advising private equity firms and corporate clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions across a variety of sectors, including private equity buyouts, corporate carve-outs, joint control transactions, joint ventures, co-investments and continuation fund transactions. Mr. Grandison received his L.P.C. with Distinction from BPP Law School in 2015 and his B.A. from St Catherine's College, Oxford, in 2013.

Anne-Mette Heemsoth is based in the London office and a member of the firm's Antitrust & Competition Group. Her practice focuses on EU and UK competition law and regulation, as well as foreign direct investment regimes. Ms. Heemsoth received her Postgraduate Diploma in EU Competition Law from King's College London in 2017, her LL.B. from King's College London in 2011, and her B.Sc. from Maastricht University in 2007.

Samuel Krawiecz is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's Tax Department. His practice focuses on advising private equity and corporate clients across a broad range of industries and a broad array of transactions, including, in particular, fund formation, private equity and strategic M&A, and private fund transactions. Mr. Krawiecz received his J.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Law School in 2015 and his B.A. from Beth Medrash Govoha in 2010.

Matthew Parelman is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's Insurance and Financial Institutions Groups. His practice focuses on advising clients on a broad range of transactions in the insurance industry, including mergers and acquisitions, pension risk transfer, investment management, reinsurance and alternative capital vehicles. Mr. Parelman received his J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School in 2013, his M.A. from the University of Michigan in 2013 and his B.A. summa cum laude from George Washington University in 2009.

Felix Paterson is based in the London office and a member of the firm's Finance Group. His practice focuses on advising borrowers, lenders, sponsors, banks and funds on a range of financing transactions, with a particular focus on fund finance and structured finance transactions. Mr. Paterson received his L.P.C. in 2012 and his GDL in 2011, both at the University of Law, and his M.A. (Dubl) from Trinity College Dublin in 2010.

Anne-Lise Quach is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's Investment Management Group. Her practice focuses on representations of institutional and other investors in connection with their private equity investments, including U.S. and international buyout, venture capital, open-ended funds and other sector funds, and anchor and seed investments. Ms. Quach received her J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2008, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, her M.A. from Stanford University in 2004 and her B.A. from Stanford University in 2002.

Aseel Rabie is based in the Washington, D.C. office and a member of the firm's Banking and Financial Institutions Groups and the National Security practice. Her practice focuses on advising clients on a broad range of regulatory, supervisory and enforcement matters in the sanctions and anti-money laundering space. Ms. Rabie received her J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1997 and her B.A. cum laude from Harvard College in 1993. Ms. Rabie is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and New York.

Sergio Torres is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity, Private Fund Transactions and Latin America Groups. His practice focuses on domestic and cross-border acquisitions, divestitures, complex joint ventures, venture capital and private equity investments and corporate governance matters for private equity sponsors, financial institutions and other corporate clients. Mr. Torres received his LL.M. from Stanford Law School in 2016, post-graduate degrees in International Trade and Corporate Law from Instituto Internacional de Ciências Sociais and Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo in 2011 and 2013, respectively, his M.B.A. from Fundação Getulio Vargas in 2009 and his law degree from University of Blumenau, Brazil in 2008. Mr. Torres is admitted to practice in New York and Brazil.

Dominique Trudelle is based in the San Francisco office and a member of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions Group. Her practice focuses on advising private equity firms and corporate clients in connection with mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions across a broad range of industries. Ms. Trudelle received her J.D. from Harvard Law School in 2017 and her B.A. and B.A. in Art, each with High Honors, from the University of Texas at Austin in 2014. Ms. Trudelle is admitted to practice in California and New York.

Wendy Widman is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's Executive Compensation & Benefits Group. Her practice focuses on advising public and private companies on a broad range of executive compensation and employee benefits matters, including the design and negotiation of compensation arrangements, compensation and benefits issues in corporate transactions and related tax, governance and disclosure considerations. Ms. Widman received her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2014, her M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 2014 and her B.A. cum laude from Harvard College in 2006.

Chen Xu is based in the New York office and a member of the firm's Banking Group. His practice focuses on advising banking clients on a wide range of bank regulatory, policy and transactional matters, including in the areas of enhanced prudential standards, regulatory capital, liquidity and stress testing. Mr. Xu received his J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2013, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and his B.A. with High Honors from the University of California, Berkeley in 2010.

Guang Yang is based in the Hong Kong and Shanghai offices and a member of the firm's Investment Management and Private Fund Transactions Groups. His practice focuses on private fund formation, as well as secondary transactions, including traditional acquisitions and dispositions of fund interests and fund restructurings. Mr. Yang received his J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2016, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, his M.T.S. from Harvard University in 2013 and his B.A. from Peking University in 2011.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP