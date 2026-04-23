Rebekah T. Scherr Joins Debevoise as Antitrust and M&A Partner

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Rebekah T. Scherr has joined the firm as a partner in the Antitrust and Mergers & Acquisitions Groups in Washington, D.C.

Rebekah advises U.S. and cross-border clients on antitrust and competition matters, with a focus on merger notification compliance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Act and merger control aspects of transactions. They bring experience advising on HSR filings and related analyses for private equity sponsors and corporate clients, and are known for providing practical, execution-focused guidance on complex transactions.

Presiding Partner Peter Furci said, "Rebekah's arrival reflects the growing importance of sophisticated merger control advice in today's deal environment. HSR requirements are more complex, enforcement is more active and clients need clear, practical guidance on tight timelines. Rebekah brings deep experience in these issues and strengthens our ability to support clients on their most significant transactions."

Co-Chair of the M&A Group Chris Anthony said, "Rebekah has deep experience guiding private capital clients through merger control and HSR matters that are increasingly central to deal execution. They work closely with sponsors on transactions and will be a strong addition to our M&A platform."

Antitrust Group partner Ted Hassi said, "Rebekah brings deep experience advising on complex filing and compliance issues. Their addition strengthens our merger control capabilities and enhances our ability to provide coordinated, practical advice across our antitrust and M&A practices."

Antitrust Group partner Tim Cornell added, "Rebekah is widely recognized for their expertise in HSR analysis and filing strategy, as well as their ability to work seamlessly with deal teams. They bring a high level of technical judgment and practical experience that will enhance our execution capabilities and strengthen our antitrust offering."

Mx. Scherr said, "Merger control analysis and filing strategy are central to transaction timing and certainty. These issues often need to be resolved quickly and efficiently. Debevoise's strong antitrust and M&A platform means we can provide that guidance to clients across industries in real time."

Prior to joining Debevoise, Rebekah was a partner in the Washington, D.C. office of another international law firm. Rebekah received their J.D. in 2014 and B.A. in 2011, both from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP