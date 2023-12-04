Debevoise Releases Fall 2023 Private Equity Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today the release of its Fall 2023 Private Equity Report, an overview of the industry's influential factors and guide for market participants in this rapidly changing period.

The increasing interest rates of the past year and a half have placed constraints on accessing the traditional sources of capital that are private equity's lifeblood. The Fall 2023 Private Equity Report explores strategies that are available to sponsors and companies in need of capital. The report also examines the evergreen topic of how to prepare for the sale of a portfolio company, as well as a matter of growing importance: AI governance.

Other hot topics include:

  1. Asset Management M&A: Current Trends and Key Legal Considerations
  2. What Real Estate Equity Investors Considering Debt Investing Need to Know
  3. NAV Loans for Buyout Funds: An Increasingly Popular Tool in Fund Finance

The full report is available here.

About the Debevoise Private Equity Group

Debevoise is a trusted partner and legal advisor to a majority of the world's largest private equity firms, and has been a market leader in the Private Equity industry for over 40 years. The firm's Private Equity Group brings together the diverse skills and capabilities of more than 400 lawyers around the world from a multitude of practice areas, working together to advise our clients across the entire private equity life cycle. The Group's strong track record, leading-edge insights, deep bench and commitment to unified, agile teams are why, year after year, clients quoted in Chambers Global, Chambers USA, The Legal 500 and PEI cite Debevoise for our close-knit partnership, breadth of resources and relentless focus on results.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is a premier law firm with market-leading practices, a global perspective and strong New York roots. We deliver effective solutions to our clients' most important legal challenges, applying clear commercial judgment and a distinctively collaborative approach.

