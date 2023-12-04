Debevoise Releases Fall 2023 Private Equity Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today the release of its Fall 2023 Private Equity Report, an overview of the industry's influential factors and guide for market participants in this rapidly changing period.

The increasing interest rates of the past year and a half have placed constraints on accessing the traditional sources of capital that are private equity's lifeblood. The Fall 2023 Private Equity Report explores strategies that are available to sponsors and companies in need of capital. The report also examines the evergreen topic of how to prepare for the sale of a portfolio company, as well as a matter of growing importance: AI governance.

Other hot topics include:

The full report is available here.

