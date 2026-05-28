Shelly Ashwill, Seasoned Technology and Operations Leader, Joins the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) proudly welcomes Shelly Ashwill, a seasoned technology and operations leader, into its distinguished community of influential women leaders. Bringing over 36 years of deep operational experience spanning major telecom and global technology giants, Ms. Ashwill brings a powerful track record of large-scale leadership and a profound commitment to mentorship to the community.

Shelly Ashwill

Throughout her impressive career, Ms. Ashwill has built and led high-performing global teams, managing complex operations and client services for Fortune 500 companies across telecom infrastructure, voice, data networks, and advanced communications. Her senior leadership roles involved overseeing teams of thousands worldwide, delivering mission-critical services, driving operational transformations, and implementing large-scale transitions valued at over $2 billion. Her executive expertise seamlessly spans global client services, complex project management, and robust operational governance.

"Shelly's extraordinary career at companies like MCI, Verizon, and HCL Technologies showcases her incredible capacity to navigate complex, multi-billion-dollar global operations," said Larraine Segil, Founder, Chair, and CEO of EWA. "What makes Shelly uniquely exceptional is how she pairs this operational excellence with a deep passion for leadership through service. Her dedication to fostering inclusive environments, women's leadership initiatives, and mentorship aligns beautifully with EWA's foundational values, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our sisterhood."

Known for her dedication to professional growth and talent development, Ms. Ashwill has consistently led diversity and mentorship initiatives, cultivating strong organizational cultures and cross-functional collaboration. Now retired from corporate infrastructure, Shelly continues to provide advisory services to global businesses while pursuing her passion for mentorship and leading initiatives that empower women in business.

When asked about her acceptance into EWA, she shared, "I am incredibly thankful to Larraine Segil for creating such a powerful program that unites women with shared values and a common purpose. To gain a sisterhood for life is truly an incredible gift."

About the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. The year-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae for life in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. EWA is a values-led community that prioritizes Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share. Learn more at www.exceptionalwomenalliance.com.

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance