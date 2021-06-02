Deborah Barge Named Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Deborah has extensive experience leading purpose-driven multi-affiliate organizations, directing national fundraising, field development and revenue strategy for worthy charitable causes across the nation, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and the March of Dimes, raising more than $1 billion for philanthropic causes. In her most recent role as the Senior VP, Chief Operating & Field Officer at MDA, Deborah led fundraising programming, CRM implementation, field activation, events and donor stewardship to maximize growth and create optimized business & philanthropy operations.

"Deborah is a true servant leader who will be a valuable member of the National Office and an important resource of support for our local agencies," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "With her experience, she will be able to build on our strong foundation, using innovation to drive data-informed, donor-centric revenue development success, as we strive to become the nation's foremost preeminent 1-to-1 mentoring organization."

"The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters as a youth empowerment organization dedicated to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion resonates deeply with me personally" said Deborah. "I believe in the power of mentoring and am honored to join Big Brothers Big Sisters during this pivotal time in history, when our program is needed more than ever." Deborah lives in the Greater Seattle area with her two children and husband.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has 230+ local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

