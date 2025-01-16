Debra Tice, Mother of Austin Tice, To Join News Conference Monday in Damascus

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

News Advisory:

The Press Freedom Center of the National Press Club is releasing the following information about a news conference with Debra Tice scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20 in Damascus, Syria. The Press Club has been working with the Tice family for many years and is their lead partner in Washington. The Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club has been working to support Hostage Aid Worldwide, whose founder, Nizar Zakka is with Mrs. Tice on her trip to Beirut and Damascus. HAW has been the lead NGO on the ground in Damascus searching prisons and looking for Austin and other detainees.

"Hostage Aid Worldwide invites you to a news conference with Debra Tice, mother of Austin Tice, the U.S. journalist who has been missing in Syria for the past 12 years and Families for Freedom, a women-led movement of Syrian families advocating for the freedom of their loved ones arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM (Damascus Time)

Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Damascus

This press conference marks a significant moment as Debra Tice makes her first visit to Damascus in over 9 years. Debra's relentless commitment to her son has led her to spend months in Damascus in the past, conducting meetings and discussions in Syria in an effort to find him.

Families for Freedom represents Syrian families demanding freedom for all of the country's sons and daughters arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared by the Syrian regime.

In the absence of any sustained U.S. government presence in Damascus, Hostage Aid Worldwide has worked on behalf of the Tice family and families of other foreign detainees, pursuing leads to bring them home.

Debra Tice, Families for Freedom, and Hostage Aid will address the press and open the floor to questions."

