Debra Tice, mother of detained journalist Austin Tice, to hold news conference at National Press Club, Monday, Jan. 27

Debra Tice, the mother of detained journalist Austin Tice, will hold a news conference on Monday, Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the National Press Club to provide an update and to be part of the announcement of the second annual Night Out For Austin Tice, a national awareness campaign.

When: Monday, January 27, 10:00 a.m.



Where: National Press Club, Zenger Room

529 14th Street NW 13th Floor

Washington, D.C. 20045



Who: Debra Tice, mother of Austin Tice

Mike Freedman, President of the National Press Club

Details:

Unjustly detained in Syria since August 2012, Austin Tice is a freelance journalist who worked for both McClatchy and The Washington Post. Debra Tice, who spent 83 days in Syria looking for her son, has been advocating for his release for more than 7 years. Austin is the only American journalist currently being held overseas and has now been detained longer than any other American journalist, including Terry Anderson of the Associated Press.

The Tices feel the time has come to share with the public important information at the center of their efforts to bring Austin safely home.

Since April 2018, the FBI has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Austin's safe return. To call attention to the reward and supplement it, the National Press Club designed a public awareness campaign called Night Out For Austin Tice. On, May 2, 2019 this program coordinated events in 80 restaurants in 13 states and the District of Columbia, where thousands of diners learned about Austin for the first time. Millions more read about him in newspaper ads, articles and op-eds, and listened to the Tices tell their story in dozens of radio and television interviews. The program raised $60,000 and was endorsed by James Beard Award winning chefs including Jose Andres, Patti Jinich, Andy Ricker, Chris Shepherd, and celebrity chef Carla Hall.

National Press Club President Michael Freedman will announce the Club's launch of the second annual Night Out For Austin Tice, set for Wednesday, April 29, 2020. In an effort to keep up the pressure for Austin's release, this year's Night Out campaign aims to partner with restaurants and businesses in all 50 states. The National Press Club is excited to welcome three of Austin's siblings as the co-chairs of this year's Night Out campaign: Meagan Malone and Naomi Tice of Houston, TX, and Jacob Tice of Tacoma, WA. Of course, we hope Austin will be safely home before April 29, and that this year's Night Out For Austin Tice events will be a nationwide celebration of his freedom.

