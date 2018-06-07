Debra Wein Elected to the Board of Directors of the New England Employee Benefits Council

"A strategic thinker and engaging leader, Debra has been at the forefront of the wellness industry for more than 20 years," said Patty Houpt, Executive Director of NEEBC. "She brings a wealth of experience not only in wellness but from her roles serving on various professional and industry boards. Her leadership skills, entrepreneurial track record and endless energy are key qualities that will make her a successful contributor on our Board of Directors."

The NEEBC Board is a distinguished group of highly accomplished individuals committed to exchanging information among individuals in benefits and related professions; highlighting business, economic and legislative trends as they impact the benefits arena; and fostering sound principles, procedures, and practices in all areas of employee benefits. The organization hosts more than 35 premier, educational programs annually keeping more than 2,000 professionals informed on the hottest topics in employee benefits – from healthcare and retirement to wellness and engagement. Wein will work with the organization to further its mission to advance knowledge and education about issues in the employee benefits field.

"NEEBC is the region's definitive leader in benefits education, community building and networking," said Wein. "I look forward to expanding my role within NEEBC and working with the board to facilitate knowledge about new developments, trends and regulations impacting employers and employees while helping members succeed and advance in their careers."

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York and Florida that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to increase employee health and productivity and promote a culture of well-being. Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and several best practices awards for its clients, which include New Balance, BJ's Wholesale Club, Putnam Investments, Brown University, Cabot Corp., the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Bentley University, Cambridge Trust and Harvard Business School. Wellness Workdays is a Certified WBE (Woman-Owned Business Enterprise) as well as a DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise). For more information, visit www.wellnessworkdays.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

About the New England Employee Benefits Council

The New England Employee Benefits Council (www.neebc.org) is a Concord, Massachusetts nonprofit that advances knowledge and education in employee benefits. NEEBC's 1,250 members manage benefits for an estimated 2.5 million employees. Members include employers and providers of benefits consulting and services throughout New England. NEEBC's monthly educational programs feature presentations on topics of interest to the benefits community giving members the opportunity to discuss ideas, learn about developments in the field and network with peers. Follow NEEBC on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. Learn about the benefits of membership by watching NEEBC's video.

