Debt.com Finds One-Third of Divorced Americans Blame Their Separation on Credit Card Debt and Hidden Spending

The third annual survey reveals how debt affects divorce decisions and credit impact.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One-third of divorcees who responded to Debt.com's annual Debt and Divorce survey say credit card debt and spending was a factor in their divorce. Of those who said credit card debt was a reason for divorcing, almost 7 in 10 say that they or their ex hid credit card debt, and 8 in 10 say they or their ex hid spending.

"Credit card debt and out of control spending can pose big relationship challenges for married couples, and those challenges are made more difficult when one or both parties in the marriage are hiding spending and debt," says Chairman of Debt.com, Howard Dvorkin, CPA.

Divorcees who fled marriage due to financial infidelity took on more debt and had damage to their credit score. Following their divorce, 38% took on at least $10,000 in debt and 4 in 10 saw their credit score drop by 50 points or more.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents say that disagreements on big purchases were a factor in their divorce, up from 42% last year. Almost a quarter of those polled blamed going out to eat or drink too often on their money woes.

Other findings:

  • 37% say they are now solely responsible for a debt that was once shared.
  • 13% say that shopping contributed to their decision to divorce.
  • 25% say they have no idea how the divorce impacted their credit score.
  • When credit cards are a major factor in a divorce, it happens most in the South Atlantic region.

"There are many reasons for the demise of a marriage; there is rarely one single cause, but debt doesn't have to be one of them. Often couples will seek marriage counseling, but if debt and spending are major factors, it may be wise to seek financial counseling as well. Perhaps some of those marriages can be saved," says Dvorkin.

Survey methodology: Debt.com surveyed 526 adults and asked 11 questions about their divorce. People responded from all 50 states and Washington, DC, and were aged 18 and above. The survey was conducted on January 31, 2023.

About Debt.com: Debt.com is a consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers 'when life happens.

Debt.com

