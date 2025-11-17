From TikTok to Podcasts: 2025 FinTalk Awards Celebrates Financial Creators Changing How America Talks About Money

Debt.com's annual awards recognize top creators bringing authenticity, diversity, and accessibility to digital finance space.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debt.com is proud to announce the winners of the newly rebranded and reimagined 2025 Annual FinTalk Awards, honoring social media's financial content creators.

From September through October, you voted for the top social media money creators, and the results are in. • Best YouTube Finance Creator: Chelsea Fagan, The Financial Diet • Best MoneyTok Influencer: Ashley Lee, Her Money Mastery • Best Reel Money Creator: Nika Booth, @debtfreegonnabe • Best Podcast Audio Series: Paula Pant, Afford Anything • Best Hispanic Creator: Rey Martinez, Finanzas con Rey. Congratulations to the winners!

Over the past few months, the FinTalk Awards team carefully selected standout creators whose work exemplifies excellence in financial education. These nominees were handpicked based on their authenticity, consistency, and impact — from helping their communities tackle debt, to empowering others with budgeting tools and financial confidence. Once the nominees were announced, the public cast thousands of votes to support their favorite creators across five core categories.

These outstanding educators are transforming how people learn, talk, and think about money:

Nika Booth, Best Reel Money Creator – @DebtFreeGonnaBe

– @DebtFreeGonnaBe Chelsea Fagan, Best YouTube Finance Creator – The Financial Diet

– The Financial Diet Rey Martinez, Best Hispanic Creator – @Finanzasconrey

– @Finanzasconrey Ashley Lee, Best MoneyTok Influencer – @HerMoneyMastery

– @HerMoneyMastery Paula Pant, Best Podcast or Audio Series – Afford Anything

"Financial education isn't just about numbers — it's about access, trust, and relatability," says Don Silvestri, President of Debt.com. "The FinTalk Awards honor creators who make money conversations inclusive, understandable, and empowering. These winners are reaching people where they are — and changing lives with every post, episode, and video."

Interviews with each winner revealed a shared mission: helping audiences build long-term financial stability through authentic, relatable content.

Best Reel Money Creator, Nika Booth, documents paying down her debt on Instagram Reels. She has a knack for decoding complex student loan forgiveness news. When a 2018 government shutdown cut her income, Nika launched Debt Free Gonnabe. Nika says some people can budget their way out of debt, but that wasn't her story. Debt Free Gonnabe reflects her journey: ongoing, imperfect, and always evolving. "Debt Free Gonnabe has taken me places that my full-time job hasn't and I love it."

Chelsea Fagan won Best YouTube Creator. As CEO of The Financial Diet, Chelsea promotes a sustainable, realistic approach to money management and she puts her money where her mouth is. "When you think about food diets, the only thing that is actually sustainable is something truly healthy that you can do forever," she says. "The same is true of money. The only thing that's going to work is something that you can keep doing long term."

Best Hispanic Creator, Rey Martinez, originally trained as a civil engineer. Rey turned his analytical skills toward tackling his personal debt of $160,000 first, then his community's. He began teaching free classes before bringing his message to TikTok during the pandemic. "Most people know how to make money," he says, "but they don't know how to manage it."

Ashley Lee, Best MoneyTok Influencer, has more than half a million followers and has built a platform focused on simplicity and calm in the chaos of financial stress. "The financial confusion, overwhelm, and stress stops now," she says.

Paula Pant, Best Podcast or Audio Series winner calls herself a "writer and instigator." Paula launched her website and podcast with one basic concept: "You can afford anything, but not everything." Her advice is practical, and it's about making tough decisions. She asks, "how can we align our daily behaviors and habits with the lifestyle we value most?"

Learn more and explore at: www.Debt.com/FinTalk-Awards

About: The FinTalk Awards is an annual initiative by Debt.com that recognizes digital creators who are reshaping financial literacy by using their platforms to educate, uplift, and inform. From debt payoff stories to smart investing tips, these influencers are breaking down complex financial topics and making them accessible to everyone — regardless of background or income.

About: Debt.com is a trusted source for consumers seeking help with credit card debt, student loans, tax debt, credit repair, and more. By connecting people with vetted financial professionals and educational tools, Debt.com empowers Americans to make smart money decisions and regain control of their finances.

