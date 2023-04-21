Debt.com Turns 10 and Celebrates by Teaching Financial Literacy to Students

The nation's premier debt-solutions company partners with the nation's largest financial literacy program and awards $500 to one lucky student each semester.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debt.com is celebrating 10 years of helping adults get out of debt – by teaching children to never go into debt. By partnering with Junior Achievement (JA) of South Florida, Debt.com can offer debt-busting lessons to 20,000 8th graders every school year.

Iann Heredia was awarded $500 from the Debt.com give-a-way at JA World and he says, “It’s always important to manage your finances because if you don’t – you’ll go broke!” He explains that he has a passion for technology and plans on using the money towards a computer.

Since 2009, JA has been mentoring students in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial literacy at JA World. In celebration of financial literacy month, Debt.com ran a give-a-way and awarded one lucky winner $500 to be used for savings, investing, or helping with educational expenses. Iann Heredia of Coral Springs, FL was the winner – and he's going to spend the money to learn more.

"The high school that I'm going into has a lot of tech-based courses like video technology and cyber security, so I'm going to need a computer for that," Iann says. "So, I'm going to buy a computer!"

Hearing that pleased Debt.com President Don Silvestri . "We want to celebrate partnering with JA World by giving back to the students, and Iann just proves what we already knew: Those who go through JA World emerge with a brighter future. Without Junior Achievement of South Florida, an entire generation might not learn these valuable lessons ."

Debt.com's JA storefront will add to that education. It features financial lessons on a variety of topics, such as how credit scores work, the true cost of credit when interest is applied, planning for family costs, and purchasing a home.

