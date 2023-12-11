Dec. 11 Marks National Stretching Day, Life Time Shares Four Often Overlooked Health Benefits

Muscular performance and injury prevention among critical benefits;
Life Time Dynamic Stretch delivers assisted stretching that cannot be duplicated on your own

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand with more than 170 athletic country clubs across North America, is reinforcing the mental and physical health benefits of something often overlooked: Stretching. Monday, December 11 is National Stretching Day and Life Time is taking this opportunity to remind that it often is among the most overlooked component in a workout or fitness plan, yet it plays an important role in:

With the launch of Dynamic Stretch, Life Time members have begun to realize the substantial benefits of stretching for enhanced recovery with hands-on, 25 or 50-minute assisted-stretching programs.
  • Better posture – Increasing flexibility can improve posture and aid in reducing joint pain.
  • Injury prevention – Stretching helps with range of motion.
  • Reduced stress – Stress causes muscles to be tense.
  • Better muscular performance - The greater range of motion you possess, the more muscles develop and grow.

With the launch of Dynamic Stretch, Life Time members have begun to realize the substantial benefits of  stretching for enhanced recovery with hands-on, 25 or 50-minute assisted-stretching programs. Featuring Life Time's certified specialists who use the latest techniques to help people maintain optimal performance, clients benefit from:

  • Movement screening
  • Active and passive stretches
  • A full range of motion work
  • Breathing exercises
  • Recovery tools

"Stretching your muscles regularly is very important, especially if you find yourself saying, 'I don't move as well as I used to,' or if you experience aches, pains, soreness, or stiffness" said Danny King, Master Trainer and Manager of Performance and Recovery for Life Time. "I always stress to my clients, 'would you rather spend an extra 5-10 minutes stretching your muscles after a workout, or deal with potential soreness afterwards for 48-72 hours?'"

"Our Dynamic Stretch programming is not only about flexibility, but also mobility, stability and proactivity," said Life Time St. Louis Park Stretch Specialist John Oliver. "Whether you're a beginner fitness enthusiast, or a competitive athlete, stretching enables you to increase your mobility and agility."

Dynamic Stretch adds to the growing array of recovery and relaxation services offered by Life Time, including pools, whirlpools, cedarwood saunas, eucalyptus-scented steam rooms, Normatec recovery tools, hydro- and cryo massage chairs and Hypervolt portable percussion massagers.

For more information on Life Time's Dynamic Stretch, click here. You can also learn more about the experience of Dynamic Stretch with this article in Experience Life magazine.

Dedicated to educating people on the health benefits of stretching and recovery in a fitness routine, #NationalStretchingDay is designed for everyone of all ages and athletic abilities, whether they're competing, or taking part in a workout regimen.

About Life Time®
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platforms.

