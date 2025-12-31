Life Time Opens Fifth Austin Athletic Country Club on December 31, Expanding in One of America's Fastest-Growing Metros

New 57,000-square-foot Austin South Lamar location brings lifestyle-focused experiences with fitness, recovery, shared wet suite, social events, 125 weekly classes and much more

Key Highlights:

Life Time South Lamar opens December 31 as Austin's newest luxury wellness and social destination, featuring a striking two-level design inside The Bouldin development.

Signature shared wet suite with hot tub, cold plunge, hammam bench (large, heated stone for relaxation), steam room and sauna in a co-ed social setting anchors the club.

Club launches with 125 weekly classes, a chef-led LifeCafe including a future fine-dining tasting menu, and personalized trainer matching system using personality assessments.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the December 31 opening of Life Time South Lamar within The Bouldin development at the heart of one of Austin's most energetic neighborhoods. Life Time South Lamar represents the company's ongoing expansion in high-growth, culturally influential cities and a new generation of clubs that are even more focused on blending social connection, high-end wellness, and elevated, community-driven lifestyle experiences.

"Our new South Lamar destination reflects Life Time's ongoing commitment to aligning with the lives of health-minded consumers in growing, urban markets. Austin, in particular, has seen a wave of focus on wellness, luxury, and community and we're thrilled to add our fifth club here," said Parham Javaheri, EVP, President of Club Operations and Chief Property Development Officer "We've always created spaces for more than just workouts — and now, with an even more intentional focus, we're designing incredible spaces where members live their lives, connect with others, and experience wellness in new and meaningful ways."

The 57,000-square-foot Life Time covers two floors of the mixed-use Bouldin project in the booming South Lamar corridor, with expansive natural light and an elevated aesthetic fitting for one of Austin's most active neighborhoods.

Blending luxury, healthy community and athletic performance, a standout feature at Life Time South Lamar is the signature co-ed wet suite offering a hot tub, cold plunge, a hammam bench (large, heated stone for relaxation), sauna and steam room in a central, social environment. It also features an outdoor relaxation area overlooking the West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt with views of downtown Austin. This signature space is at the heart of the second floor, creating a one-of-a-kind recovery experience.

Other highlights include:

Dynamic workout floor featuring free weights, Olympic lifting platforms and hundreds of pieces of cardio and resistance equipment

Dedicated small group training spaces for Life Time's signature Alpha, GTX and Ultra Fit formats

30–35 Dynamic Personal Trainers standing by to help members reach their wellness goals

LifeCafe with indoor/outdoor seating and elevated culinary offerings coming soon

Boutique studios for yoga, Pilates, barre and signature formats

125 weekly group classes at opening, with plans to expand

Life Time Kids Academy for ages 3 months to 12 years

"We've meticulously created every space within Life Time with an upscale yet hip and fun vibe, and luxury without pretense," said Leon Fukushima, Club Leader of Life Time South Lamar. "Our goal is for people to not just come here to train, but to meet their current and future friends, business associates, or partners here. That sense of community is built into every design decision we've made."

Research consistently shows that social support and a sense of belonging are important factors in adopting and maintaining healthy habits. Life Time South Lamar incorporates this principle by designing spaces and programs that encourage interaction and shared experiences. At South Lamar, an emphasis on social events and communal spaces are intended to foster connection.

A New Approach to Personal Training

With a focus on creating the best experiences with Life Time's Dynamic Personal Trainers, each trainer at South Lamar has completed a personality assessment, with the option for members to do the same. This allows club leaders to strategically match each client with the trainer whose coaching style best supports their goals, creating a more personalized, effective training relationship from day one.

Elevated Culinary Program with a Friday Night Tasting Menu

Life Time has appointed a dedicated in-house Chef Von Dyer to lead the club's food and beverage experience. Following the opening period, the club will debut a Friday Night Fine Dining Tasting Menu complete with curated wine pairings.

Life Time South Lamar marks the company's 34th destination in Texas and its fifth club in the Austin market, further expanding the brand's presence in one of its fastest-growing states and representing a new health and wellness hotspot.

The club is located at 1301 South Lamar, Suite 1301. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

