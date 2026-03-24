Decathlon Scales European Logistics with Exotec's Skyfleet® Multi-Site Automation Program

MUNICH, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the LogiMAT trade show, Exotec®, a global warehouse robotics provider and integrator, announced the deployment of a multi-site program for Decathlon called Skyfleet®. This program covers a total of seven warehouse sites across five European countries: France, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Italy, and Germany, enabling Decathlon to standardize and manage supply chain flows across Europe, while also providing a better working environment for its operators.

Decathlon's Skyfleet represents a new step in Exotec's unique positioning as both an OEM and integrator, delivering a full inbound to outbound solution within a unified architecture. The goal of this program is to accelerate multi-site deployments on an international scale by simplifying processes.

The Decathlon Program: Standardizing Store Replenishment Across Europe

After deploying its first Skypod® robotic system in its Tilburg warehouse in 2021, Decathlon looked to expand this partnership with an ambitious project: standardizing store replenishment across the European continent. To accomplish this goal, Exotec designed a warehouse based on a replicable and scalable architecture to deploy across seven of Decathlon's Europen sites.

Each Skyfleet warehouse is based on a typical configuration:

A fleet of 150 to 200 Skypod robots

100,000 to 125,000 storage locations

Capacity of 3,000 to 4,000 lines per hour

150,000 to 200,000 items per day

7 to 13 picking stations (single stations and stations with order movers)

Parcel buffering before shipping within the same storage system

Full automation of inbound and outbound flows

Standardized End-to-End Integration

At each Decathlon site, additional automated equipment is systematically integrated by Exotec to maximize warehouse intralogistics automation: automatic depalletizers, automatic carton opening machines, RFID tunnels, automatic palletizers, etc. For these specialized machines—whose selection during the design phase can be costly and time-consuming-- standardizing across multiple sites has generated substantial efficiencies and cost savings.

Beyond the design phase, shared learnings and mutualization within the program have accelerated deployment phases—particularly system ramp-up.

As with all Exotec projects, flow orchestration and equipment coordination are handled by Deepsky®, Exotec's proprietary Warehouse Execution System (WES). This software layer unifies interfaces and ensures end-to-end operational continuity across the warehouse. Site standardization enabled Exotec to develop a single software codebase shared across all seven warehouses, simplifying deployment.

Collaborative Technology Serving Teammates

Standardization makes it easier to support and train teams in adopting these new technologies. By eliminating much of the heavy lifting, teammates can train in other activities, enriching their skills while continuing to support company growth.

The Skyfleet program significantly improved working conditions for Decathlon warehouse teams. For example, at the Northampton site (UK), a picker now walks only 1 kilometer per day, compared to 10km previously. At the same site, workplace incidents related to order picking have significantly decreased, dropping from 1 in 5,000 to 1 in 10,000.

Significant performance improvements

The new operating model has enabled Skyfleet sites to expand the number of Decathlon stores they serve, driving more efficient store replenishment across Europe.

For example, Ferrières (France) now serves 73 stores, up from 37, while Setúbal (Portugal) has increased from 41 to 73 stores.

Throughput has also significantly improved. The Setúbal site now prepares 114,000 orders per day—double its previous capacity of 57,000 prior to the Skyfleet program.

Standardization has further streamlined operations and long-term maintenance. While each site remains locally managed, Decathlon benefits from harmonized tools and dashboards that enable teams to benchmark performance, share best practices, and continuously optimize warehouse operations.

The systems are also designed for flexibility and scalability. During peak demand periods, robots can be redeployed between sites, ensuring resources are aligned with operational needs. The Ferrières site, for instance, has already expanded its fleet with 13 additional robots.

"We were looking for a partner to support us in rationalizing our logistics network. We chose Exotec because they were able to deploy many sites in a short time and integrate scalable solutions that adapt to our evolution. In five years, we have profoundly transformed the experience of our warehouse employees and written the next chapter of logistics for Decathlon," explains Jérôme Saillour, Head of Logistics Automation at Decathlon.

A standardized architecture to drive performance at a European scale

This multi-site deployment program reinforces Exotec's role as a leading end-to-end integrator, delivering warehouse automation at global scale.

"When we launched our first Skypod robotic system nearly ten years ago, we brought flexibility and resilience to storage and order picking. As intralogistics has become strategic for our clients, we now create value across the entire warehouse, and through this Skyfleet program, we demonstrate our ability to orchestrate multi-site deployments," explains Romain Moulin, co-founder and CEO of Exotec.

Upcoming Exotec site visits (Exotours)

Decathlon Bologna, Italy — April 15

Decathlon Ferrières, France — April 22

Decathlon Setúbal, Portugal — May 7

Decathlon Schwetzingen, Germany — May 21

Decathlon Bologna, Italy — June 4

Decathlon Northampton, United Kingdom — June 17

Decathlon Schwetzingen, Germany — October 1

Decathlon Northampton, United Kingdom — November 19

Decathlon Schwetzingen, Germany — December 3

Learn more about upcoming Exotours: https://www.exotec.com/fr/exotours-europe/

About DECATHLON

A global multi-specialist sports brand serving everyone from beginners to top-level athletes, DECATHLON is an innovative designer of sports products for all levels. With 101,100 teammates and 1,817 stores worldwide, DECATHLON has worked since 1976 toward a continuous ambition: making the benefits of sport truly accessible to all.

More information: https://www.decathlon.media/fr_FR/dossiers-communiques

About Exotec

Exotec®, one of the global leaders in warehouse automation, supports the growth of the world's largest brands through reliable and flexible robotic solutions. Its unified end-to-end automation platform is designed as a single solution, reducing complexity and delivering faster ROI compared to traditional automation systems.

SOURCE Exotec