Exotec Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

Warehouse robotics leader recognized for transforming global supply chain operations through its groundbreaking Skypod® system

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exotec, a global leader in robotics warehouse automation, was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, ranked no. 8 in the Logistics category. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to reimagining the modern warehouse, helping businesses of all sizes meet the demands of an increasingly complex and fast-moving supply chain environment.

"Our customers face immense pressure to meet surging demands and manage a hard-to-predict global business landscape, and they need an innovative solution to reach their goals," said Romain Moulin, CEO of Exotec. "When our customers succeed, we all succeed – and that's exactly what this award reflects. The innovative companies we partner with are rewriting the rules of their industries through intelligent automation, and their results speak for themselves. Recognition like this is proof that our work with visionary partners leaves a lasting impact."

Traditional warehouse automation relies on bespoke, heavily engineered systems, making expansion complex, costly, and difficult to replicate across a network. As requirements evolve, each change introduces new layers of integration, slowing performance and increasing risk. Exotec takes a different approach, standardizing the core of the warehouse around its Skypod system, with consistent APIs and a modular partner ecosystem. This creates a unified, repeatable solution built on proven components, reducing integration complexity while allowing operators to scale capacity and performance without costly redesigns. Deployed across more than 200 sites worldwide, Exotec enables brands to replicate high-performing operations, accelerate deployment, and continuously optimize their supply chain without the tradeoffs of bespoke automation.

The results speak for themselves: Exotec customers report various improvements, including increased picking speeds by 60%, boosted order capacity by up to 50%, decreased customer order wait times by over 70%, and 97% more store replenishing power. Businesses can successfully mitigate the impact of market volatility and optimize warehouse performance.

This recognition follows a year of strong momentum for Exotec. After launching its Next Gen Skypod system in February of 2025, the company launched a partnership with Oxford Industries to process more than 20M units per year with more than 450 robots supporting B2B and B2C fulfillment for brands including Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer. Most recently, Exotec launched its revolutionary Skyfleet® program with Decathlon, a global sportswear brand operating in 72 different countries, which standardizes the company's European fulfillment and has driven a 100% increase in order picking.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

About Exotec

Exotec is a global warehouse automation leader delivering flexible, reliable end-to-end robotic solutions for modern fulfillment operations. By designing and manufacturing its own technology and solutions, Exotec serves as a single automation provider, reducing complexity and risk while accelerating time to value compared to traditional systems. Over 50 industry-leading brands including Oxford Industries (Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer), Carrefour, Decathlon, and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve operations across 200+ sites worldwide. Learn more at Exotec.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Exotec