Exotec and Komar Distribution Services Launch Next-Generation Automated Fulfillment Center in Savannah to Meet Surge in D2C Demand

760,000 sq ft East Coast hub will increase throughput by up to 50 percent and boost storage density by 30 percent as brands race to meet rising consumer expectations

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As direct-to-consumer demand accelerates and brands face mounting pressure to deliver faster with tighter margins, Exotec®, a global warehouse robotics leader, today announced a major automation deployment with Komar Distribution Services, a leading 3PL and division of Komar.

Exotec will equip KDS' 760,000 square foot facility in Savannah, Georgia with its Skypod robotic system and a fully integrated end-to-end automation solution. The site is designed to support significant projected growth in D2C volume across apparel, home goods, and consumer products brands, including Komar-owned labels such as Cuddl Duds, Le Mystère, alongside 3PL clients.

KDS anticipates strong growth in parcel volume over the next year, with some clients already managing more than 100,000 parcels per month. To meet that demand while navigating labor shortages, tariff volatility, and rising consumer expectations for speed, the company sought a flexible automation partner capable of scaling quickly.

The new system is expected to:

Increase throughput by up to 50 percent

Improve storage density by 30 percent

Enable both each- and case-picking within a single solution

Reduce reliance on hard-to-fill warehouse roles

Flex dynamically during peak and promotional periods

"Our customers are growing fast and expect us to grow with them," said Tyler Harris, President at KDS. "We needed a scalable solution built for speed, density, and adaptability. Exotec gives us the ability to process orders in minutes, maximize our footprint, and operate efficiently even in an unpredictable environment."

Unlike traditional automation systems that can require multi-year buildouts and rigid infrastructure, Exotec's modular Skypod system allows KDS to scale capacity incrementally as demand rises. The integrated solution includes Skypod robots, Skypath conveyors, carton sealing, inbound and outbound scanning, and Exotec's warehouse execution software, Deepsky® , which orchestrates the entire operation in real time.

"KDS's customers are contending with challenges that many growing, successful businesses face: meeting Amazon-level customer expectations for speed while effectively managing costs," said Arthur Bellamy, CRO of Exotec. "Our modular solution is the most reactive design on the market, enabling customers to prep orders in two minutes or less. This gives maximum flexibility to operate fast in a hard-to-predict environment."

The Savannah fulfillment center is expected to have full automation by early 2027 and is currently onboarding new client programs.

About Exotec

Exotec is a global warehouse automation leader delivering flexible, reliable end-to-end robotic solutions for modern fulfillment operations. By designing and manufacturing its own technology and solutions, Exotec serves as a single automation provider, reducing complexity and risk while accelerating time to value compared to traditional systems. Over 50 industry-leading brands including Oxford Industries (Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer), Carrefour, Decathlon, and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve operations across 200+ sites worldwide. Learn more at Exotec.com.

About Komar Distribution Services

Founded in 1998 as a division of Komar (est. 1908), KDS is a 3PL provider built for brand operators, by brand operators, providing tailored, scalable logistics solutions across the U.S. With state-of-the-art facilities in Savannah, GA; Eastvale and Perris, CA; and McAlester, OK, Komar Distribution Services supports a diverse range of industries with advanced technology, sustainable operations, and a customer-centric approach.

