Decathlon USA Recalls Carabiners Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Rocky Screwgate carabiners

Hazard: Incorrect assembly can cause the carabiner to unlock while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death to the user.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carabiners and return them to any Decathlon store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Decathlon toll-free at 866-480-3565 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, email at customer.service@decathlon.com or online at www.decathlon.com and click on the Product Recalls section for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 50

Description:

This recall involves Rocky Screwgate aluminum and pear shaped Carabiners with a small gate and screwgate. They were sold under the SIMOND brand in yellow (item number 1760147) and blue (item number 1759997). The brand name is engraved on the side of the product. The item number was printed on the carboard that was attached to the product. Carabiners are typically used by climbers as connectors or as extenders to anchor a climber.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Decathlon stores nationwide and online at www.decathlon.com from December 2018 through July 2019 for about $8.

Importer/Distributor: Decathlon USA LLC, of Emeryville, Calif.

Manufactured in: France

Recall Number: 19-192

