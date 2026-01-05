December's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Oprah Winfrey, Diane Keaton, Beyoncé and Jay-Z

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oprah Winfrey, Diane Keaton, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made real estate news in December. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

December's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

America's Top 10 Real Estate News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z #1 Real Estate Celebrities

Beyoncé and Jay-Z own more real estate than any other celebrity, even more than Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift. Beyoncé and Jay-Z own a total of seven properties valued at $500 million.

Diane Keaton's Pinterest House Returns

Diane Keaton was a wonderful actress and, perhaps, an even better home designer. One of her best projects was the LA home she designed using Pinterest as a model. She later wrote a book about the process, The House That Pinterest Built. The fire- and earthquake-resistant home with 9,200 square feet is listed at $27 million.

Oprah Sells Former Jeff Bridges Estate

Oprah Winfrey has sold the former 3,500-square-foot Jeff Bridges' home, which was part of her much larger "The Promised Land" Montecito estate, to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo for $17.3 million. Oprah began her Montecito homes collection in 2001 when she bought a 23,000-square-foot mansion on 42 acres for $50 million and then began adding to it with a neighboring 23-acre horse farm and several smaller homes. She added the Jeff Bridges' home in 2019 for $6.85 million.

Kanye West's Abandoned Beach House

Pritzker Award-winning architect Tadao Ando designed Kanye West's former Malibu home. Kanye paid $57 million for the oceanfront home, but he later gutted it and sold it for just $21 million. The new owner plans to transform the home into a timeshare and charge as much as $30,000 for a membership.

Alec Baldwin Relists Hamptons Home

Alec Baldwin has relisted his historic Hamptons home for $21 million. Located in Amagansett, New York, Alec is asking about $2 million more than when it was listed in 2024. Parts of the 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom home date back to 1740.

Russell & Ciara Looking For Record Price

A-list couple Russell Wilson and Ciara have listed their 30,000-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe, California home for $54.9 million. Located near the Del Mar Country Club, Russell used part of the 9-acre property as a football practice field. If it sells near the asking price, it will set a new record for the area.

Amy Schumer's Good & Bad Home News

Amy Schumer has sold her Brooklyn townhome for $11 million, but the price is about $1.25 million less than she and her husband paid for the five-bedroom home in 2022. Originally priced at $14 million, the 5,500-square-foot home was seen in the movie Moonstruck as Cher's home.

Aaron Rogers Lists Wisconsin Mansion

Longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time All Pro, Aaron Rogers, has listed his Wisconsin home for $3.7 million. Aaron played 18 years for the Packers before he was traded to the New York Jets in 2023. He bought the four-bedroom, 10,529-square-foot home in Hobart, Wisconsin, located near Green Bay, in 2015 for $1.7 million. Rogers is now the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

Legendary Architect Frank Gehry Dies At 96

Frank Gehry, the famed University of Southern California and Harvard trained architect, has died at age 96 at his Santa Monica home. Gehry designed some of the world's most iconic buildings, including the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain and the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

Richard Simmons' Big Home Reduction

Richard Simmons' estate has reduced the price on his Hollywood Hills home to $5.89 million. The 4,000-square-foot home with a fully equipped gym was originally listed at $7 million. Richard died in July 2024.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals