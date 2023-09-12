Decentralized digital identity benefits and opportunities examined in new whitepaper from CompTIA

News provided by

CompTIA

12 Sep, 2023, 09:06 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of decentralized digital identity as a powerful new tool to safeguard personal information is the subject of a new whitepaper published by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Produced by the CompTIA Blockchain and Web3 Advisory Council, "Decentralized Digital Identity & Self-Sovereignty" examines how this method of sharing personal information is reshaping IT security, giving individuals and organizations greater privacy and better control over where and how their information is used.

The whitepaper's authors also encourage managed service providers (MSPs) to educate themselves on decentralized digital identity credentials so they are prepared to work with their customers to strengthen security and privacy postures.

"Large organizations are deploying decentralized digital identity credentials to safeguard personal data and information," said Elena Dumitrascu, Chief Technology Officer, Credivera, and co-chair of the CompTIA Blockchain and Web3 Advisory Council. "Small and medium-sized businesses will soon follow. Many organizations will look to their technology partners and providers for their guidance and expertise."

As detailed in the whitepaper, a decentralized digital identity is made up of digital credentials, also called verifiable credentials (VC), that are held in a VC wallet. The digital wallet is locked with a PIN or passphrase and is under the full control of the user. Using the decentralized digital identity approach, an individual's information remains encrypted until they choose to share. When they do so, the place they share this information with receives only a proof token, not the individual's entire information record, to store on their servers.

"This enables both individuals and organizations to take greater control of their online information and relationships while also providing greater security and privacy," said Wes Jensen, Blockchain Advisory Council co-chair and Partner at 21Packets.

Several examples of current and future real-world uses of decentralized digital identity, including shopping, employment, government services, education, financial transactions and healthcare, are included in the whitepaper, available at "Understanding Decentralized Digital Identity & Self-Sovereignty."

CompTIA's Blockchain & Web3 Advisory Council brings together thought leaders and innovators to identify how technology companies and their customers can leverage blockchain technology in their business cases. Council members have backgrounds in supply chain consulting, software development, legal, marketing, education, business-to-business and business-to-consumer organizations. Visit CompTIA Blockchain & Web3 Advisory Council for more information.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
[email protected]
+1 630.678.8468

SOURCE CompTIA

Also from this source

Tech sector employment growth a positive amid pull back in overall tech occupations, CompTIA analysis shows

CompTIA keynote on the state of technology set at SpiceWorld 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.