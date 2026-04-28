Decera Clinical Appoints Frank J. Garafalo as Chief Financial Officer

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decera Clinical, the Scientific Activation™ company, today announced the appointment of Frank J. Garafalo as Chief Financial Officer. Garafalo brings extensive experience building and scaling high-performing organizations, with a proven ability to translate complex strategy into disciplined financial and operational execution.

Frank Garafalo

He joins Decera Clinical at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates its 2026 enterprise mission to drive long-term enterprise value through durable revenue, strong margins, and operational clarity—enabling scientific evidence to be activated at scale.

Garafalo's appointment underscores Decera Clinical's commitment to activating science with precision and scale, integrating strategy, evidence, and execution to help healthcare professionals (HCPs) and life sciences organizations move from information overload to informed action. As the complexity of clinical evidence continues to accelerate, Garafalo's leadership will ensure the company's operating model, financial discipline, and investment priorities expand with rigor, enabling innovation to be delivered efficiently, credibly, and at speed.

"Frank's arrival marks a significant milestone in our 2026 roadmap," said Leo Tarkovsky, Chief Executive Officer of Decera Clinical. "As a company dedicated to decoding complex science and moving evidence to action, we need leaders who bring both strategic rigor and operational clarity. Frank's pharmaceutical services experience, private equity operating expertise, and proven value-creation mindset position us well to grow with discipline, accelerate performance, and execute on our long-term enterprise strategy. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Decera Clinical leadership team."

Garafalo most recently served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Eden Capital, a private equity buyout fund, where he acted as both a finance operating partner for portfolio companies and CFO of the fund. Prior to Eden, he was Senior Vice President of Finance at WCG Clinical, where he helped scale operations and grow revenues by more than 50 percent, bringing financial discipline and operational coherence to increasingly complex service organizations. His previous experience also includes Financial Executive roles at Schoology Inc. and Certara, where he led successful turnarounds and strategic exits.

"Decera Clinical has a tremendous opportunity to build a world-class financial platform that matches its ambitious vision," said Garafalo. "I am excited to partner with this leadership team to strengthen our infrastructure, optimize performance, and maximize enterprise value during this high-growth phase."

Garafalo's appointment further strengthens Decera Clinical's leadership as it continues to expand its Scientific Activation™ mission—ensuring evidence is translated into action with clarity, credibility, and impact at enterprise scale.

About Decera Clinical

Driven by its Scientific Activation™ mission, Decera Clinical operates three core divisions—Decera Clinical Education, Decera Clinical Insights, and Decera Clinical Communications—offering a full range of accredited CME/CE, real-world insights, and strategic medical communications services. By combining deep scientific expertise with scaled HCP intelligence, Decera Clinical helps life sciences companies overcome access barriers and accelerate adoption of breakthrough therapies. To learn more, visit deceraclinical.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Parnes

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SOURCE Decera Clinical