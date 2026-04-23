Decera Clinical Appoints Industry Veteran Guy Slatcher, Ph.D., as President of Medical Communications

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decera Clinical, the Scientific Activation™ company, today announced the appointment of Guy Slatcher, Ph.D., as President of Decera Clinical Communications. A recognized industry leader in medical communications, Dr. Slatcher brings deep scientific training, global agency leadership experience, and a proven ability to translate complex evidence into clear, actionable communication.

Dr. Guy Slatcher

In his new role, Dr. Slatcher will lead the continued growth and evolution of Decera Clinical Communications, advancing the company's mission to activate science with precision and scale. Building on Decera Clinical's deep scientific expertise, rich HCP intelligence, and integrated omnichannel capabilities, he will guide the development of strategically driven medical communications that move healthcare professionals from evidence to informed action.

"In today's environment, HCP access is constrained, attention is limited, and the volume and complexity of scientific information continue to accelerate," said Dr. Slatcher. "Medical communications must do more than inform—it must create clarity, relevance, and confidence in decision–making. Guided by Decera Clinical's Scientific Activation™ approach, our focus is on ensuring important evidence cuts through the noise, is understood, and ultimately drives meaningful impact in clinical practice. I'm excited to help lead this next phase."

Dr. Slatcher joins Decera Clinical Communications from the IPG Health Medical Communications network, where he led the CMC Connect, Caudex, and Complete Regulatory agencies across the U.S., U.K., Canada, and South Africa. After earning a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Southampton, U.K., he conducted clinical research at AstraZeneca before moving into leadership roles at Boehringer Ingelheim. His extensive agency career includes executive positions at Phase V (Grey/WPP), Nucleus Global (Inizio), and Chameleon Communications (Omnicom Health), where he served as U.S. President.

"As medical communications continue to evolve at pace, Guy brings the rare combination of scientific depth, global leadership experience, and strategic clarity required to lead in this environment," said Leo Tarkovsky, Chief Executive Officer, Decera Clinical. "He is uniquely positioned to advance how complex science is translated into clear, actionable communication, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Decera Clinical leadership team."

Dr. Slatcher's appointment further strengthens Decera Clinical's leadership as it continues to define and scale the Scientific Activation™ mission—turning complex evidence into clear, credible, and impactful medical communications.

About Decera Clinical

Driven by its Scientific Activation™ mission, Decera Clinical operates three core divisions—Decera Clinical Education, Decera Clinical Insights, and Decera Clinical Communications—offering a full range of accredited CME/CE, real-world insights, and strategic medical communications services. By combining deep scientific expertise with scaled HCP intelligence, Decera Clinical helps life sciences companies overcome access barriers and move evidence into action—accelerating adoption of breakthrough therapies through trusted, high–impact engagement. To learn more, visit deceraclinical.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Parnes

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SOURCE Decera Clinical