Dechert Adds CFIUS and Industrial Security Partner Shannon Reaves as Co-Chair of National Security Practice

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of Shannon Reaves as a partner and co-chair of its national security practice group. Mr. Reaves brings almost two decades of experience in cross-border transaction reviews before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and Foreign Ownership, Control or Influence (FOCI) mitigation with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). He joins Hrishikesh Hari as co-chair and will be based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Shannon Reaves

"As the national security regulatory landscape grows increasingly complex, our clients are facing greater demand for sophisticated CFIUS and industrial security counsel than ever before, and Shannon's arrival could not be better timed to meet that need," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "His depth of experience advising clients on some of the most complex and high-stakes CFIUS transactions in the market, including deals valued in the tens of billions of dollars, speaks for itself. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

"Shannon is exactly the kind of practitioner who elevates a practice group," said Hrishi Hari, co-chair of Dechert's national security group. "His practice focuses on transactional, compliance and investigations matters in the national security space and his track record representing clients, including sovereign wealth funds, across aerospace, defense, energy, financial services and beyond makes him an exceptional addition. I look forward to continuing to build the practice together."

Mr. Reaves has extensive experience advising clients on all phases of the CFIUS process, including advance transaction analysis, due diligence to identify potential national security concerns and guidance through CFIUS review and investigation processes. He regularly assists clients in assessing whether specific transaction structures fall under CFIUS jurisdiction, negotiating deal terms with government entities and preparing all necessary filings. Mr. Reaves also provides comprehensive counsel on FOCI mitigation and compliance matters before the U.S. Departments of Defense and Energy, with particular depth in negotiating mitigation agreements, including special security agreements, proxy agreements, security control agreements and FOCI board resolutions. Mr. Reaves has been consistently recognized by Chambers USA for International Trade: CFIUS Experts since 2020. Before joining Dechert, he practiced law at an international firm where he likewise focused on national security, CFIUS and compliance matters.

"I am excited to join Dechert and to work alongside Hrishi to grow the national security practice," said Mr. Reaves. "The firm's commitment to this space and its strong client base present a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to counsel clients through the increasingly complex national security regulatory landscape."

Mr. Reaves is among more than 30 lateral partners Dechert has welcomed this year. Each has strengthened capabilities in the firm's steeples of excellence in litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization, and mergers and acquisitions. The 2026 laterals have significantly expanded the firm's litigation platform, from the addition of a new accounting defense practice to strengthening our labor and employment, cyber, privacy, and AI and intellectual property teams.

Complementing these strategic hires, Dechert promoted 17 lawyers to partnership at the beginning of the year and has opened offices in Chicago, Dallas and Houston.

Major companies, governments and state-owned entities, private equity firms, investment funds and financial institutions turn to Dechert for transactional, compliance and investigations advice on rapidly evolving national security regulations. The practice has represented clients in hundreds of CFIUS reviews and FOCI mitigation negotiations across industries ranging from aerospace and defense to energy, telecommunications and financial services. With a diverse, multilingual team of lawyers, including former public officials, compliance officers and enforcement agents across the United States, Europe and Asia, the firm advises clients before CFIUS, DCSA, OFAC, BIS, DDTC, the DOJ, the UK Investment Security Unit and other enforcement authorities worldwide.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

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Dechert LLP

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SOURCE Dechert LLP