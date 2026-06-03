Dechert Expands Leveraged Finance and Private Equity Capabilities with Partner Andy Sagor

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Andy Sagor has joined the firm as a partner in its global finance practice, based in New York. His arrival deepens the firm's leveraged finance capabilities and strengthens its ability to serve clients across its private equity and mergers and acquisitions platforms.

Andy Sagor

"Andy is a seasoned transactional lawyer with a premier sponsor-side finance practice and deep client relationships, making him a natural fit for what we are building across our finance and private equity platforms," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "His arrival adds real depth to our New York office and to the firm's capabilities at the intersection of leveraged finance, private equity and M&A."

"Andy brings a sophisticated leveraged finance practice that is highly complementary to our team's existing strengths," said Jay Alicandri, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities practice group. "His sponsor-side focus, his breadth across acquisition finance and restructuring, and the overlap with our existing client base make him an immediate asset to this group."

Mr. Sagor represents private equity funds, their portfolio companies and other corporate borrowers in U.S. and international leveraged acquisition financings and other complex debt financing transactions. He leads large-cap and middle-market financing transactions for companies across an array of industries, including healthcare, industrials and manufacturing, financial services, energy, transportation, technology, media and telecommunications, and hospitality. He has successfully led significant debt financing transactions throughout the United States and in international markets, and has significant experience financing in-court and out-of-court restructurings, including complex liability management transactions. Mr. Sagor has been recognized by The Legal 500 US as a "Leading Lawyer in Commercial Lending" and by Super Lawyers as a "New York Rising Star" from 2018 through 2022.

"What drew me to Dechert is its exceptional platform across finance, private equity and M&A, and the firm's ability to serve clients across all of those disciplines from a single integrated team," said Mr. Sagor. "I have known many of the partners at Dechert for years, and I look forward to working alongside them and contributing to the firm's continued momentum."

Mr. Sagor is among more than 45 lateral partners Dechert has welcomed this year, reflecting the firm's strategic goal of strengthening capabilities across its steeples of excellence in litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization, and mergers and acquisitions.

Dechert's global finance practice provides a responsive, interdisciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team to address the complexities of modern finance transactions across categories and geographies. With more than 200 lawyers in the world's major financial centers, our internationally recognized practice provides clients with innovative deal structuring, creative financing strategies and efficient execution. Our clients receive comprehensive solutions for all of their finance needs. By tapping into the breadth of Dechert's expertise, we deliver advice on fund finance, real estate finance, structured finance, leveraged finance and securitization matters.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP