Dechert Adds Leading Hedge Fund Team of Robert Leonard and Michael Mavrides

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the additions of Robert Leonard and Michael Mavrides as partners in the financial services and investment management practice in New York. Experts in the formation and operation of hedge funds on behalf of both domestic and international clients, Mr. Leonard and Mr. Mavrides have worked alongside one another for over two decades.

With a well-established hedge fund practice, their work includes providing fund formation and regulatory advice on the legal issues that affect hedge funds, their management companies, and the individuals in charge, as well as the sourcing and use of alternative data of asset managers. Combined, Mr. Leonard and Mr. Mavrides have represented a variety of private investment entities, including domestic and offshore hedge funds, funds of funds, family offices, institutional investors, investment advisers, private equity and real estate funds, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

"Advising asset managers and financial institutions on all aspects of their business, including global private capital fund formation, is central to the firm's strategic focus. I'm thrilled to welcome Rob and Mike to Dechert as we continue to strengthen and focus on areas that set us apart," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert.

"Rob and Mike's decades of experience and deep industry connections bolster our hedge funds practice and enhance the global private fund formation capabilities we offer our clients," said Christopher Harvey, co-chair of Dechert's global financial services group.

Commenting on his arrival, Mr. Leonard said: "We are excited to bring our ability to represent hedge funds at all stages of their life cycles to Dechert. The firm's global platform and expertise in private fund formation and private equity M&A played a crucial role in our decision to join."

"Dechert's reputation in the representation of asset managers is unparalleled. We look forward to working alongside our new colleagues to deliver strategic solutions to existing and prospective clients," added Mr. Mavrides.

These moves follow the addition of Sam Kay, a leading private equity fund lawyer who recently joined Dechert as partner in the London office.

Mr. Leonard received a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, and Mr. Mavrides received a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

With over 185 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest financial services and investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the U.K., Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 21 offices around the world. We advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

