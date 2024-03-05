Dechert Moves Its San Francisco Office and Continues to Focus on Growth in the Market

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that it has officially moved its San Francisco office from One Bush Street to 45 Fremont Street, which signifies the firm's long-term commitment to California and its continued growth in the market.

The new office hosts approximately 25 attorneys and 11 staff members. The space, which is significantly larger than the previous location, is optimally designed to be more efficient, foster more team communication and allow for continued growth. The office is fully equipped with state-of-the-art webcast and video-conference technology in its conference rooms, which offers a high-end meeting experience for clients and guests. As a law firm of the future, Dechert has moved away from closed spaces in favor of clear glass walls, allowing for 360-degree views of San Francisco, open seating areas and flexible workstations. Sustainable efficiency features, such as LED motion-controlled lighting and an energy management system, are also integrated into the space.

David Forti, co-chair of Dechert, said: "With San Francisco being one of the world's key financial centers and experiencing a tech revival, we continue to see a great opportunity and potential to grow our transactions and complex litigation business and focus on key sectors that are important to our firm's overall strategy, including financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology."

Jonathan Stott, managing partner of Dechert's San Francisco office, added: "Since 2021, we have more than tripled our attorney headcount and expanded our practice groups in San Francisco to reflect the firm's strengths and give us the ability to provide results-based solutions to our long-term clients as well as to new clients on the West Coast. Expansion in San Francisco and California more broadly remains a key priority for the firm, and we believe that our new office space reflects the firm's commitment."

Dechert has always had a strong commitment to helping the local community. Last year alone, attorneys in the San Francisco office donated 1,875 hours to local pro bono clients that needed assistance with immigration, asylum, veteran, domestic violence and employment issues among several others. The office also supported several local charities that help homeless youths, food banks, children's literacy and more.

