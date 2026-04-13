Dechert Adds Trio of Litigators with Trial, Government Contracts and Sports & Gaming Capabilities

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP continues to build on the momentum of its expanding litigation practice with the additions of Tara Lee, Scott Lerner and Melissa Taylormoore. Their arrival bolsters the firm's trial bench and significantly enhances the sports and gaming and government contracts practices. All three will be based in Dechert's Washington, D.C. office and will be partners in the firm's enforcement and investigations group.

Pictured from left to right: Melissa Taylormoore, Scott Lerner and Tara Lee

"This year has been a defining one for Dechert's growth, and the arrival of Tara, Scott and Melissa exemplifies our commitment to expanding our teams in service of our clients' businesses," said Dave Forti, co-chair of Dechert. "As we continue to welcome exceptional talent across our steeples of excellence, from investment management to litigation, additions like these are what elevate our platform to the next level."

The three partners join Dechert from an international law firm, where Ms. Lee headed the trials practice, Mr. Lerner headed the U.S. sports and gaming practice and Ms. Taylormoore was the global head of the U.S. government contracts practice and co-chair of the defense working group.

"Joining Dechert has coincided with a period of growth for the firm, spanning both new geographies and sectors of the market. The firm has recently opened three new offices and complemented existing strengths while expanding its offerings. The arrivals of Tara, Scott and Melissa further deepen our government contracts and sports and gaming capabilities," said Mike Poulos, vice chair and global head of strategy. "Tara's arrival is especially meaningful to me, as she and I served together in leadership at a prior firm, and I am glad to be reunited with her at Dechert."

Ms. Lee has a broad practice spanning complex commercial litigation, wrongful death and mass tort matters, arbitration enforcement, and corporate investigations. She has represented multinational companies, sovereign nations, public and private companies, funds and individuals across a broad range of industries. In 2017, Ms. Lee was named U.S. Trial Lawyer of the Year and is consistently ranked among leading litigation lawyers by Chambers USA. She has been recognized as a Pioneer and Trailblazer in Litigation by the National Law Journal, as one of the Ten Most Innovative Lawyers in the United States by the Financial Times and as one of the top investigations lawyers by Global Investigations Review. Prior to her legal career, she served as an officer in the United States Navy and was named the ATLA Outstanding Military Trial Lawyer while serving in the Navy JAG Corps.

"I am delighted to join Dechert alongside Scott and Melissa," said Ms. Lee. "The firm's commitment to this space, the quality of its people, and the strength of its client base made this a compelling opportunity, and we look forward to working on the most complex and consequential matters for clients."

Mr. Lerner is a trial lawyer with significant experience in sports- and gaming-related disputes and a focus on complex commercial litigation, class actions, investigations and corporate crises. He regularly advises clients across the sports and gaming industries, including professional athletes and coaches, sports franchises, team owners, event organizers, sports charities, unions and online sports betting companies.

Ms. Taylormoore brings more than two decades of experience advising clients on government contracting and regulatory matters involving federal, state and local governments, including matters involving national security, defense, aerospace and dual-use technologies. She leads sensitive internal and cross-border investigations and advises boards and executive teams on governance, remediation and crisis response.

Ms. Lee, Mr. Lerner and Ms. Taylormoore are among more than 35 lateral partners Dechert has welcomed this year, reflecting the firm's strategic goal of strengthening capabilities across its steeples of excellence in litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization and mergers and acquisitions.

Dechert litigators win some of the largest and most complex, domestic and multijurisdictional disputes in the world. The firm's global litigation practice is comprised of more than 350 lawyers across multiple offices, combining the knowledge and capabilities of former law clerks and government officials, experienced litigators and homegrown talent.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

Contact

Lauren Salvatore

Specialist, Public Relations

Dechert LLP

+1 212 649 8747 Direct

[email protected]

dechert.com

SOURCE Dechert LLP