Dechert Bolsters Asset Management Offerings with Fund Formation Hire Gerry Brown

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of Gerald "Gerry" Brown as a partner in its financial services practice group, bolstering the firm's service offerings in fund formation. Mr. Brown will be based in Dechert's New York office.

Gerry Brown

"As we continue to expand our specialized, best-in-class financial services offerings to better serve our clients' needs, Gerry's fund formation expertise is a great addition to the firm. His experience reinforces Dechert's ability to offer a seamless legal services experience for our clients as they navigate the multifaceted challenges in the market," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert.

"Gerry's proficiency in private funds, especially in the realms of private credit and private equity, helps to broaden our fund formation group and pairs exceptionally well with our leading registered fund and international private funds practices," said Chris Harvey, co-chair of Dechert's financial services practice group. "His arrival expands our capabilities and demonstrates our commitment to excellence in serving the varied, complex needs of our clients in an ever-evolving financial landscape."

Mr. Brown joins Dechert from a New York-based law firm. His expertise encompasses a range of fund types, including credit funds, real estate and infrastructure funds, funds of funds, and various bespoke investment vehicles. Mr. Brown's diverse client base includes large institutional sponsors, middle-market sponsors, placement agents and investors.

"Dechert is known to be a full-service financial services powerhouse, which is what drew me to the firm. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here and contribute to the expansion of our fund formation practice," said Mr. Brown.

The recent arrival of Mr. Brown follows the earlier appointments this year of partners Brian C. Miner and Eliot L. Relles in New York and partners Neel Maitra and Cynthia R. Beyea in Washington, D.C.

With more than 200 lawyers, Dechert has one of the largest financial services and investment management teams of any firm. It was the first law firm with a funds practice in all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany, and France, as well as the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia. The firm is consistently recognized by independent experts as a leading law firm for investment funds.

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 20 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

