Dechert Continues Dallas Expansion with Partner Elaine Kao

DALLAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Elaine Kao has joined the firm as a partner in its corporate and securities practice, based in Dallas. Her arrival further strengthens the firm's transactional capabilities and bolsters Dechert's Dallas presence.

"Dallas has emerged as one of the most important markets in the country for sophisticated corporate work, and Elaine is a terrific fit for what we're building in Texas," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "Her deep experience advising clients in highly regulated industries, her cross-border capabilities, and her roots in both Texas and the West Coast make her a great addition to the firm. We are delighted to welcome her."

"Elaine brings a sophisticated M&A practice with genuine depth in some of the most complex and highly regulated transaction environments in the market," said Michael Poulos, vice chair and global head of strategy. "Her experience representing clients in accounting and professional services firms, physician practices and the healthcare industry adds a meaningful dimension to what our top-ranked Texas corporate team offers clients in Dallas and across the country."

Ms. Kao's practice focuses on corporate matters with an emphasis on public and private mergers and acquisitions, including buy-side and sell-side transactions, joint ventures, venture capital investments and restructurings, with clients across accounting and audit firms, professional services firms, healthcare and biotech. She has extensive experience navigating regulatory concerns common to transactions involving medical and physician practices, accounting firms, SEC-registered broker-dealers and government contracting.

"Dechert has built an exceptional global corporate practice, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth in Texas and beyond," said Ms. Kao. "Joining Dechert gives me the platform, the colleagues and the reach to take my work to the next level, and I'm incredibly energized to be a part of it."

Ms. Kao is among more than 40 lateral partners Dechert has welcomed this year, reflecting the firm's strategic goal of strengthening capabilities across its steeples of excellence in litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization, and mergers and acquisitions. The firm has recently opened offices in Dallas and Houston.

Dechert's corporate and securities practice advises clients across M&A, capital markets and finance, delivering integrated, commercially driven counsel throughout the entire transaction lifecycle. We combine innovative thinking with leading-edge legal technology to provide efficient, practical solutions tailored to each client's business objectives. Our clients include public and private corporations, financial sponsors, asset managers and investment banking firms. Our M&A team advises strategic and financial buyers, sellers, boards, special committees and management teams on domestic and cross-border transactions of all sizes and complexities. Our capital markets lawyers counsel operating companies, asset managers and investment banks on initial and follow-on public offerings and private placements of debt, equity and hybrid securities. Our finance practice represents borrowers, lenders and sponsors on complex global financing transactions and debt restructurings. We also advise clients on securities compliance, corporate governance and general corporate matters, helping them navigate regulatory change and manage risk proactively. Our practice consistently earns top rankings in leading league tables and legal directories, including Chambers and The Legal 500.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP