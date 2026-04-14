Dechert Expands Global Finance Practice With Asset Finance and Securitization Partner Lawton Camp

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Lawton Camp, a nationally recognized structured finance and securitization partner, has joined the firm's global finance practice in New York. Mr. Camp's arrival extends the firm's asset class coverage into large equipment, aircraft, SBA loans, and infrastructure and further strengthens the group's leading CLO, credit fund, ABS, and rated notes capabilities.

Lawton Camp

"Lawton is an outstanding addition to our global finance practice and to the firm," said David Forti, co-chair of Dechert. "His depth of experience across structured finance and securitization reflects exactly the kind of market-leading talent we continue to attract to Dechert."

"Lawton brings broad structured finance, credit fund, ABS and rated notes capabilities alongside strong experience in equipment, aircraft, SBA, and infrastructure finance – all areas where client demand continues to grow. His debt-underwriting background adds yet another dimension to the work we do for clients across structured finance and securitization," said John Timperio, chair of Dechert's global finance practice and real estate practice.

Mr. Camp brings extensive structured finance and securitization experience, representing underwriters, arrangers, originators, issuers, credit enhancers, and investors across a wide range of asset classes including CLOs, ABS, mortgage-backed securities, credit card, trade, lease and consumer finance receivables, small business loans, auto loans, and emerging market future flows. He has advised on REITs, EETCs, catastrophe bonds, CDOs, and various derivative instruments, and has represented issuers and dealers on U.S., Canadian, and European bank debt and covered bond programs, including advising on the first-ever SEC registration of a covered bond program. Mr. Camp also brings a significant debt-underwriting background spanning AFS, CDS, credit risk transfer, and rated notes. He has been ranked by Chambers USA in Capital Markets: Securitization, Nationwide since 2012 and by Chambers Global in Capital Markets: Securitization: ABS USA since 2014.

"Joining Dechert is an easy decision when you look at the quality of the global finance team and the breadth of what the firm offers clients. The securitization and CLO practice is best in class, and I see a real opportunity to bring my experience in equipment, aircraft, SBA, and infrastructure finance to clients who can benefit from that coverage. I could not be more energized to contribute to a team that is already setting the standard for the industry," said Mr. Camp.

Mr. Camp is among more than 35 lateral partners Dechert has welcomed this year, reflecting the firm's strategic goal of strengthening capabilities across its steeples of excellence in litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization and mergers and acquisitions.

Dechert's asset finance & securitization team handles complex financings and securitizations involving a wide variety of asset classes, derivatives and other complex structures, representing issuers, underwriters, originators, asset managers and other market participants. Dechert routinely represents clients in the acquisition, servicing and financing of many asset classes including auto loans, unsecured consumer loans, credit card receivables, equipment leases, residential mortgage loans, servicing rights, student loans and trade receivables as well as more esoteric asset classes. The AFS group is ranked as a leading firm by Chambers and Partners USA, IFLR1000, and The Legal 500 US.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP