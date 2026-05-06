Dechert Expands Restructuring and Dallas Presence with Arrival of Three Partners

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Marcus Helt, Debbie Green and Jack Haake have joined the firm as partners in its restructuring practice, based in Dallas. The three partners bring complementary strengths across debtor-side representations, commercial litigation and transactional restructuring, and bolster both the firm's presence in Dallas and its restructuring capabilities nationally.

"Dallas has quickly become one of the most dynamic legal markets in the country, and the addition of this team is a perfect reflection of the momentum we are building here," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "Marcus, Debbie, and Jack are deeply rooted in Dallas and bring the kind of experience and relationships that make an immediate difference for clients. Their arrival is a significant step in the continued growth of our Dallas office and firm as a whole."

"Marcus is one of the premier restructuring lawyers in Texas and brings a compelling debtor-side practice that meaningfully bolsters our capabilities," said Mike Poulos, vice chair and global head of strategy. "His experience representing distressed companies across a broad range of industries, alongside Debbie's and Jack's litigation and restructuring capabilities, positions us to serve clients at the highest level on the most complex matters in the market."

Mr. Helt represents large distressed private and public companies in and out of court, buyers of distressed companies and significant creditor constituencies, including official committees of unsecured creditors. He focuses on company and buy-side representations across various industries, including healthcare, energy, food and beverage, distribution and franchise, and financial services. He is often appointed as a state court and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission receiver, with an emphasis on business-divorce and fraud cases. Mr. Helt has been recognized by Chambers USA in Bankruptcy/Restructuring from 2022 through 2025, by Texas Super Lawyers in Bankruptcy and Creditor/Debtor Rights from 2015 through 2025 and by Legal 500 US as a Recommended Lawyer. He is also a two-time recipient of the M&A Advisor Turnaround Award for Chapter 11 Reorganization of the Year in the $25MM to $500MM category.

"Dechert has built an exceptional restructuring practice with a global reach," said Mr. Helt. "The opportunity to build out the debtor-side practice in Dallas alongside a team of this caliber is a compelling one, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued momentum alongside Debbie and Jack."

Ms. Green focuses her practice on commercial litigation, representing clients in bankruptcy contested matters, appeals, insurance coverage and bad faith, TCPA class actions, antitrust and general commercial litigation, with extensive experience representing debtors in complex reorganizations and secured and unsecured creditors in collection disputes, including commercial foreclosure and fraudulent transfer litigation.

Mr. Haake focuses his practice on restructuring and insolvency, including bankruptcy, corporate restructuring, workouts, creditors' rights and commercial litigation, and advises corporate, partnership and LLC debtors, trustees and creditor committees in workouts, change-of-control transactions and complex Chapter 11 reorganizations. Mr. Haake clerked for the Honorable Thomas J. Catliota in the bankruptcy court for the District of Maryland.

The three partners mark a total of 40 lateral partners that Dechert has welcomed this year, reflecting the firm's strategic goal of strengthening capabilities across its steeples of excellence in litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization and mergers and acquisitions. Dechert has recently expanded its Texas presence beyond Austin with new offices in Dallas and Houston.

Dechert has a market-leading financial restructuring team with experience representing clients around the globe. Our lawyers are known for ground-breaking matters, innovative deal structuring, creative solutions, seamless cross-border advice and court victories. We represent a wide range of creditor and debtor clients on the full spectrum of complex cross-border restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency matters.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law ﬁrm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to ﬁrst-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – ﬁnancial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP