Dechert Continues Expansion with Life Sciences and Technology IP Litigators Anish Desai and Priyata Patel

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP continues to strengthen its litigation practice with the additions of Anish Desai and Priyata Patel as partners in the firm's intellectual property group. Mr. Desai, based in New York, and Ms. Patel, based in Washington D.C., focus their practice on life sciences and technology disputes.

Anish Desai Priyata Patel

"Anish and Priya are a fantastic complement to our existing high-stakes trial capabilities," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "Their combined strength across life sciences and technology litigation make them a powerful addition to our growing litigation practice, including both intellectual property and antitrust."

"Anish's record in some of the most complex patent disputes in the country, from nine-figure jury verdicts to landmark Federal Circuit precedents, speaks for itself. And Priya's technical and legal prowess gives her the rare ability to translate complex science into compelling legal narratives. Their deep industry and courtroom experience make them a natural fit for our team in patent and patent-adjacent litigation matters," said Kassie Helm, co-chair of Dechert's global intellectual property group.

Mr. Desai is a Chambers-ranked, first-chair trial lawyer who leads complex competitor life sciences and technology cases, representing clients in high-stakes patent disputes across federal district courts, the U.S. International Trade Commission, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. With a B.S. in computer systems engineering, he excels at talking to regular people about hard science. Mr. Desai is recognized among leading practitioners in Intellectual Property: Patent in New York and has been named to the Lawdragon 500 list of "Leading Litigators in America" for 2024 and 2025. He was also named "Next Generation Partner" by Legal 500 in 2024 in nationwide patent litigation and is currently ranked as a "Life Sciences Star" for patent litigation by LMG.

"Dechert has built one of the strongest litigation practices in the world, and I couldn't be more energized to join it," said Mr. Desai. "What drew me here is the firm's commitment to taking on the most challenging, high-stakes matters for clients. I look forward to collaborating with the team and continuing to deliver results in servicing and winning for our clients."

Ms. Patel advises clients across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, with a particular depth in biologics. She leverages her scientific background in biology and her experience as a law clerk for the Honorable Kathleen O'Malley of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to serve clients in pre-litigation investigation, trial and appeals across federal district courts, the ITC, the Federal Circuit, and the PTAB.

"I'm excited to join this talented team and help innovators protect and scale the therapies and technologies that improve patients' lives," said Ms. Patel.

Mr. Desai and Ms. Patel are among more than 30 lateral partners that Dechert has welcomed to the firm this year. Each lateral partner has strengthened capabilities in Dechert's steeples of excellence across litigation practices, including intellectual property, as well as in investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization and mergers and acquisitions. The 2026 laterals have significantly expanded the firm's litigation platform, including the addition of a new accounting defense practice and further strengthening its labor and employment, cyber, privacy, and AI and IP teams. In addition to these strategic hires, Dechert promoted 17 attorneys to partnership at the beginning of the year.

Dechert has also opened offices in Chicago, Dallas and Houston.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

SOURCE Dechert LLP