Dechert Elects 31 New Partners - Includes 22 in US

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert today announced that a class of 31 lawyers from around the world will be elected to the partnership, effective January 1, 2022. The largest new partner class in recent firm history, these extraordinarily diverse and talented lawyers span 11 offices in six countries on three continents, ranging from Charlotte to Singapore, and encompass all the firm's dispute and transactional practices.

"Over the years, Dechert has grown in size, and the needs of our clients have grown in complexity," said Andy Levander, chair of the firm's Policy Committee. "From data privacy and cryptocurrency to cutting edge cross-border transactions to complex financial instruments and game-changing litigation, our clients are facing an unprecedented range of new issues. It takes a diverse, deeply talented and highly specialized global team to help our clients navigate these and other unique challenges. We're proud to welcome these 16 women and 15 men from around the world to our partnership, and we are confident that they will continue to deliver extraordinary work for our clients."

"The size and breadth of this new class is a testament to our successes in growing in our key practices and geographies," said CEO Henry Nassau. "More importantly, it's also a testament to the depth of the talent and commitment within our associate and counsel ranks. Whether they began their careers as summer associates, trainees, or joined the firm more recently, each of these 31 individuals have already demonstrated a commitment to high-quality client service. We know that they will continue to raise the bar in the years to come as both partners and leaders in our firm."

The full class of new partners includes:

Matthew J. Armstrong , New York , Finance and Real Estate

, , Finance and Real Estate Linda Ann Bartosch , Philadelphia , Finance and Real Estate

, , Finance and Real Estate Paul Bennett IV , Philadelphia , Corporate and Securities

, , Corporate and Securities Claire Bentley , London , Financial Services

, , Financial Services Andrew H. Braid , Philadelphia , Employee Benefits

, , Employee Benefits Julia Chapman , Philadelphia , Antitrust/Competition

, , Antitrust/Competition May Chiang , New York , Trial, Investigations and Securities

, , Trial, Investigations and Securities George Davis , New York , Global Tax

, , Global Tax Mark Dillon , Dublin , Financial Services

, , Financial Services J. Ian Downes , Philadelphia , Labor

, , Labor Cyril Fiat, Paris , Financial Services

, Financial Services Evan Flowers , London , Trial, Investigations and Securities

, , Trial, Investigations and Securities Timothy Goh , Singapore , Corporate and Securities

, , Corporate and Securities Nitya Kumar Goyal , Philadelphia , Finance and Real Estate

, , Finance and Real Estate Elizabeth Ann Guidi , New York , Global Tax

, , Global Tax Jacqueline Harrington , New York , Product Liability and Mass Torts

, , Product Liability and Mass Torts David A. Herman , New York , Financial Restructuring

, , Financial Restructuring Jennifer Insley-Pruitt , New York , Intellectual Property

, , Intellectual Property Carina Klaes-Staudt , Munich , Corporate and Securities

, , Corporate and Securities Angelina X. Liang , New York , Corporate and Securities

, , Corporate and Securities Melanie MacKay , Chicago , Trial, Investigations and Securities

, , Trial, Investigations and Securities Sarah E. Milam , New York , Finance and Real Estate

, , Finance and Real Estate Ross L. Montgomery , London , Corporate and Securities

, , Corporate and Securities Daniel S. Mozes , Philadelphia , Corporate and Securities

, , Corporate and Securities Daniel Natoff, London , Trial, Investigations and Securities

, Trial, Investigations and Securities Sophie Pelé, Paris , Antitrust/Competition

, Antitrust/Competition Benjamin Sadun , Los Angeles , Product Liability and Mass Torts

, , Product Liability and Mass Torts Tyler Stevens , Charlotte, Finance and Real Estate

, Charlotte, Finance and Real Estate Anna Tomczyk , New York , Corporate and Securities

, , Corporate and Securities Lindsay Trapp , New York , Financial Services

, , Financial Services Katherine Unger Davis , Philadelphia , Product Liability and Mass Torts

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. We advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

SOURCE Dechert LLP