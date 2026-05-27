Dechert Further Expands Restructuring Practice with Bankruptcy and Insolvency Partner Jerry Hall

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Jerry Hall has joined the firm as a partner in its restructuring practice, based in New York. Mr. Hall's arrival follows financial restructuring partners Marcus Helt, Debbie Green and Jack Haake, who joined Dechert earlier this month, continuing the firm's investment in its restructuring capabilities. He brings more than two decades of experience advising clients on financial and operational restructurings across the United States with a practice that spans bankruptcy litigation, debtor representations, committee work, independent director engagements, distressed purchasers and creditor-side matters across a wide range of industries.

Jerry Hall

"Jerry has built a practice that covers considerable ground in the restructuring space," said David Forti, co-chair of Dechert. "His experience working alongside debtors, independent directors and official committees in significant Chapter 11 cases gives him a perspective that is directly applicable to the complex situations our clients face. We are pleased to have him join the firm."

"Restructuring matters rarely follow a single script, and clients benefit from counsel who have worked across different sides of the table," said Mike Poulos, vice chair and global head of strategy. "The breadth of Jerry's experience will be invaluable to our clients."

Mr. Hall focuses his practice on restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency, with a particular emphasis on distressed situations and litigation. He counsels troubled companies, independent directors, indenture trustees, debtors-in-possession, official committees, distressed debt investors, secured lenders and lessors. His industry experience spans healthcare, agriculture, aerospace and aviation, entertainment, finance, gaming and hospitality, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, retail and telecommunications.

"The restructuring group at Dechert approaches complex matters across industries, client types and jurisdictions with practical creativity in and out of the courtroom," said Mr. Hall. "That matches my own approach, and I am excited to contribute to the work the team does for clients navigating difficult situations."

Mr. Hall, Mr. Helt, Ms. Green and Mr. Haake are among 45 lateral partners the firm has welcomed this year, consistent with Dechert's strategic goal of strengthening capabilities across its steeples of excellence, including litigation, investment management, finance and restructuring, capital markets and securitization, and mergers and acquisitions.

Dechert has a market-leading financial restructuring team with experience representing clients around the globe. Our lawyers are known for ground-breaking matters, innovative deal structuring, creative solutions, seamless cross-border advice and court victories. We represent a wide range of creditor and debtor clients on the full spectrum of complex cross-border restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency matters.

About Dechert

Dechert is the law ﬁrm that helps business leaders lead.

For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to ﬁrst-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – ﬁnancial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology.

Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

Contact

Lauren Salvatore

Specialist, Public Relations

Dechert LLP

+1 212 649 8747 Direct

[email protected]

dechert.com

SOURCE Dechert LLP