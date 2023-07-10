Dechert Expands IP Practice with Addition of Partner Dr. John P. Rearick

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of John P. Rearick, Ph. D., as a partner in the intellectual property practice in the Boston office. A Harvard-educated chemist with deep experience in strategic IP protection, particularly patent prosecution, Dr. Rearick bolsters the firm's fast-growing IP practice, specifically its chemistry IP bench. Dr. Rearick is the second addition to the practice this year, following the return of patent litigator Nisha Patel Gupta to Dechert's Silicon Valley office in May.

John P. Rearick, Ph. D.
Dr. Rearick advises companies, investors, and entrepreneurs on intellectual property matters and provides strategic counseling related to patent prosecution for, among other things, small molecule pharmaceuticals and other chemical innovations. He has assisted clients not only to obtain worldwide patent coverage for their small molecule therapeutics, particularly in the areas of oncology, infectious disease, and neurodegenerative disease, but also to obtain extended exclusivity in their drug product portfolios. Dr. Rearick has also successfully advised numerous clients on contentious matters involving product-critical patents before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), as well as post-grant challenges in foreign countries.

"For decades, Dechert has counselled biotech and pharmaceutical companies and the investors that fund them on their most complex IP strategies and disputes. I'm excited to welcome John to Dechert as we continue to strengthen and focus on areas that set us apart from other firms," said David Forti, co-chair of Dechert. 

"John's training as a chemist and strong experience in patent prosecution make him a terrific addition to our life sciences team in Boston. Our team, like Boston itself, is a magnet for innovative IP and life sciences clients. John's arrival underscores our commitment to this important market," said Andrea L.C. Reid, co-chair of Dechert's IP practice.

Dr. Rearick said: "Global competition for IP assets has never been fiercer. Clients today need experienced, forward-looking counsel who can craft strategies that will protect their patents and maximize the viability and value of their discoveries. I am delighted to team up with Andrea Reid at Dechert and continue to help clients navigate the most complex opportunities and challenges this space presents."

In addition to earning a Ph.D. in chemistry from Harvard University, Dr. Rearick received a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

Dechert's IP patent counseling and prosecution practice advises cutting-edge biotech and pharmaceutical companies and the investors that fund them on strategies that enhance and protect the value of their technologies. Our attorneys bring deep expertise – including advanced degrees in chemistry, molecular biology, and other life sciences disciplines – that positions clients to succeed from discovery through development, clinical testing, and commercialization.

About Dechert
Dechert is a leading global law firm with 21 offices around the world. We advise on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

