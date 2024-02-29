Dechert Strengthens M&A and Private Equity Capabilities with Addition of Brian Miner

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today the addition of Brian Miner as a partner in its corporate and securities practice group, further bolstering the firm's capabilities in middle market private equity and M&A. Mr. Miner will be based in the firm's New York office.

Brian Miner

Mr. Miner joins Dechert from a New York-based law firm, where he served as co-chair of the M&A and securities group. He brings with him substantial experience in advising private equity firms and their portfolio companies across a broad range of sectors, including asset management, insurance, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, energy, and manufacturing. Mr. Miner has significant expertise advising asset management firms and their funds on innovative liquidity solutions including structuring, negotiating and executing asset management stakes and minority and control investment transactions.

"Brian's breadth of experience advising private equity and other alternative asset management firms is directly aligned with our goal to deepen our private equity and M&A practice. His addition underscores our commitment to continue investing across the firm and solidify Dechert as the go-to legal advisor for asset managers," said David Forti, co-chair of Dechert.

"We are delighted to welcome Brian to the firm. His vast experience in private equity and M&A adds to our market leading bench of private equity lawyers on the team," said Ken Young, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities practice. "His specialized focus on private equity transactions in the financial services sector, coupled with his experience with minority stakes and secondary sales for asset management firms, allows us to expand the scope of innovative solutions we offer to our private equity and asset management clients."

Mr. Miner shared, "The depth of Dechert's bench, particularly in the broader M&A landscape and their robust capabilities across private equity and other financial services sectors, will allow me to better serve my existing and prospective clients. Dechert's strategic direction aligns perfectly with the current state of my practice and its future trajectory, and I couldn't be more confident that Dechert is the right platform for me to elevate my practice to its highest level."

Mr. Miner's addition to the firm comes on the heels of Eliot L. Relles, who recently joined Dechert in New York as a global finance partner in its corporate and securities practice group. Earlier in the year, Dechert also welcomed Cynthia Beyea, a financial services lawyer who recently joined the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office.

