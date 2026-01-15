Dechert Strengthens Litigation Bench with Preeminent NY Trial Attorney Randy Mastro

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP today announced the hire of veteran NY trial lawyer Randy Mastro, further bolstering the firm's ability to handle high-stakes disputes, multi-jurisdictional investigations and regulatory enforcement actions for its corporate clients.

Mastro will join Joni Jacobsen and Michael McGinley as co-chairs of the securities and complex litigation practice. With more than 40 years of trial, appellate and investigative experience, Mastro represents Fortune 500 companies, boards, senior executives and financial institutions in bet-the-company litigation, white collar criminal matters and parallel civil enforcement proceedings. He has defended clients before the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Attorney's Offices and state regulatory bodies. Immediately before joining Dechert, he served as First Deputy Mayor and Acting Mayor of New York City, and he previously served in government as Deputy Mayor for Operations under a different New York City mayor and as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York.

Mastro consistently ranks among the nation's leading litigators and trial lawyers among corporate counsel and peer review publications. His many accolades include recognition as Chambers USA's "Business Trial Lawyer of the Year," Benchmark's "Trial Lawyer of the Year" and among The National Law Journal's "100 Most Influential Lawyers in America."

"Randy is one of the premier litigators and government enforcement practitioners in the country," said Mark Thierfelder, Dechert co-chair. "His proven track record in complex investigations and high-profile trials, along with his unique experience helping run one of the biggest cities in the world like a successful business, will be invaluable to our clients as we help them manage their capital and avoid business risk."

"I am thrilled to be joining Dechert, a firm I have long admired and seen ascend to become a global powerhouse today, with such a strong and dynamic litigation team here in New York, across the country and throughout the world," said Mastro. "I look forward to helping the firm grow its complex commercial litigation practice and serve our clients with distinction."

