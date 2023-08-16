Dechert's Christina Sarchio Selected as President-Elect of the Hispanic National Bar Association

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP is pleased to share that Christina Guerola Sarchio, partner in the global law firm's Washington, D.C. office, has been voted in as president-elect of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA).

The HNBA is an incorporated, not-for-profit, national membership association that represents the interests of over 78,000+ Hispanic attorneys, judges, law professors, legal assistants, law students, and legal professionals in the United States and its territories. Ms. Sarchio will be sworn in as president-elect in September 2023, and will take her seat as president in September 2024.

"I am truly honored to be selected as the president-elect of the Hispanic National Bar Association. This role provides a significant opportunity to further advocate for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within our profession. Through collaborating with law firms and corporate legal departments, and expanding educational and professional development programs, we have immense power to shape the future of law in ways that reflect our diverse society. I am committed to making a positive impact on our profession, and very excited about the work ahead," said Ms. Sarchio.

"We are delighted to see Christina elected to the Hispanic National Bar Association. Christina's passion for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives has been evident at Dechert – from recently co-chairing our Global Women's Initiative to continuing to serve as deputy chair of talent for the firm. We look forward to seeing Christina empower existing and future members of the Hispanic legal community," said David Forti, co-chair of Dechert.

Ms. Sarchio is a former prosecutor, experienced trial lawyer, and currently partner in the business disputes and trials practice at Dechert. She focuses her practice on general commercial litigation, class actions and white-collar defense, with significant experience in the consumer products, financial, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, technology and sports industries. Ms. Sarchio is the former co-chair of Dechert's Global Women's Initiative (GWI) and current deputy chair of talent at Dechert.

"I have seen, firsthand, the contributions Christina has made to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion through her work and engagement at Dechert. I am confident Christina will make a tremendous impact as president of the HNBA," added Satra Sampson-Arokium, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Dechert.

