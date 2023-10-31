DECISIONPOINT HIRES MICHAEL KELLEY AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Corporation has hired Michael Kelley as its Executive Vice President to drive corporate expansion. With aggressive growth opportunities on DecisionPoint's horizon, Kelley will provide executive and strategic support for the company's business development and capture solutions and work as a critical member of the corporate leadership team to sustain and drive strategic growth.

Michael Kelley

Kelley previously served as the CEO of CENTECH and was a Vice President at SAIC. Prior to his work at SAIC, he led business development at NES/CSRA/GDIT. His distinguished career spans over forty years supporting several successful corporations such as PRC, Logicon, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and TASC, Inc.. He started his own company in Boston and achieved over a billion dollars in work in a 13-year time frame.

Kelley shared, "I'm thrilled to join DecisionPoint at this exciting juncture in its journey. My vision is to drive growth by fostering strong partnerships, meaningful relationships, and by empowering our exceptional team to rapidly grow the size and value of DecisionPoint."

"Mike's presence allows DecisionPoint to leverage his exceptional achievements and leadership as a growth executive. Mike is outcome focused and sets a compelling standard through tireless dedication. Grateful to have him as a friend and colleague," said DecisionPoint Founder and CEO Brian Flood.

DecisionPoint Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a proven integrator in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities implementing transformative IT Support Services empowering government agencies to successfully deliver their critical mission requirements.

